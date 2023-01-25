NSE Bulk deals, January 24: KAMDHENU, SVPGLOB, TIRUPATI and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Enndee Stocks Pvt Ltd sold 1,20,000 shares of Asian Hotels (East) Ltd (AHLEAST) at Rs 115.00 per share.

Kunal Daga sold 1,02,000 shares of Destiny Logistics & I Ltd (DESTINY) at Rs 20.44 per share.

Tano Investment Opportunities Fund sold 3,00,000 shares of Generic Eng Cons Proj Ltd (GENCON) at Rs 64.50 per share.

Topgain Finance Pvt Ltd sold 16,42,936 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.75 per share.

Mayadevi K Kabra sold 1,92,000 shares of Globesecure Techno Ltd (GSTL) at Rs 93.80 per share.

SW Capital Pvt Ltd bought 1,56,999 shares of Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd (KAMDHENU) at Rs 436.23 per share.

Rama Krishna Varma Penmetsa bought 31,00,000 shares of KBC Global Ltd (KBCGLOBAL) at Rs 3.95 per share.

Kshiti Rishit Maniar bought 3,00,000 shares of Kohinoor Foods Ltd (KOHINOOR) at Rs 76.60 per share.

Nacio Multi Traders LLP sold 3,02,453 shares of North East Carry Corp Ltd (NECCLTD) at Rs 24.06 per share.

Ayush Gupta sold 45,000 shares of Rbm Infracon Ltd (RBMINFRA) at Rs 78.16 per share.

M/S. Prarthana Enterprises bought 14,77,066 shares of SVP Global Textiles Ltd (SVPGLOB) at Rs 40.53 per share.

Anant Agarwal sold 2,40,000 shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee (TIRUPATI) at Rs 140.70 per share.

BP Equities sold 56,000 shares of Vasa Retail & Oversea Ltd (VASA) at Rs 23.59 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.