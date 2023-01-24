NSE Bulk deals, January 23: DUCOL, GSTL, KOHINOOR and other major deals that took place on Monday

Selvamurthy Akilandeswari bought 2,25,000 shares of Bright Solar Ltd (BRIGHT) at Rs 7.30 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 1,32,800 shares of Ducol Organics And Colours Ltd (DUCOL) at Rs 203.55 per share.

Tano Investment Opportunities Fund sold 3,12,300 shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd (GENCON) at Rs 65.85 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 70,00,000 shares of Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.80 per share.

Kabra Kailash sold 2,50,000 shares of Globesecure technologies Ltd (GSTL) at Rs 93.33 per share.

Jilesh Navin Chheda sold 1,20,077 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFRE-RE) at Rs 1.98 per share.

Amesh Surajlal Jaiswal sold 3,33,590 shares of Kohinoor Foods Ltd (KOHINOOR) at Rs 67.05 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 3,00,000 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 13.70 per share.

BP Equities Pvt Ltd bought 40,000 shares of Vasa Retail & Oversea Ltd (VASA) at Rs 22.65 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. When a major FII, mutual fund, or HNI wishes to acquire/sell a huge block of shares in a specific stock, they frequently choose to employ sliced trades throughout the day. Bulk deals must be notified to the exchange by the broker who executes the trade. If a bulk deal (exceeding 0.5% of the share capital) is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after the closing of the trade.