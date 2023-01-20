NSE Bulk deals, January 19: OMINFRAL, ALPA, DUCOL and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Brijesh Parekh HUF sold 1,40,000 shares of Alpa Laboratories Ltd (ALPA) at Rs 73.90 per share.

Kadiresan sold 1,56,000 shares of Bright Solar Ltd (BRIGHT) at Rs 7.95 per share.

Kroma Industries bought 3,56,800 shares of Ducol Orgs and Colours Ltd (DUCOL) at Rs 111.70 per share.

Shreeji Capital And Finance Ltd sold 1,17,000 shares of Globe Intl Carriers Ltd (GICL) at Rs 43.00 per share.

Navratri Share Trading Pvt Ltd bought 1,75,946 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 19.29 per share.

Preeti Jain bought 4,00,004 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 40.00 per share.

Ankita Vishal Shah bought 7,92,841 shares of OM INFRA Ltd (OMINFRAL) at Rs 48.35 per share.

Sandeep Prakashchandra Jain (HUF) sold 70,919 shares of Par Drugs and Chem Ltd (PAR) at Rs 175.42 per share.

Rhythem Singhal bought 84,000 shares of Perfect Infraengineer Ltd (PERFECT) at Rs 22.05 per share.

Iswason Pvt Ltd bought 1,78,952 shares of Vaswani Ind Ltd (VASWANI) at Rs 24.69 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. When a major FII, mutual fund, or HNI wishes to acquire/sell a huge block of shares in a specific stock, they frequently choose to employ sliced trades throughout the day. Bulk deals must be notified to the exchange by the broker who executes the trade. If a bulk deal (exceeding 0.5% of the share capital) is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after the closing of the trade.