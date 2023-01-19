NSE Bulk deals, January 18: AHL, Mitcon, Kshitij Polyline and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Vishal Rajnikant Bhansali (HUF) sold 4,30,945 shares of Abans Holdings Ltd (AHL) at Rs 269.69 per share.

Mahima Goel sold 2,67,500 shares of AKG Exim Ltd (AKG-RE) at Rs 17.47 per share.

MV Trading Co bought 76,800 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 89.10 per share.

Mehul H Shah bought 90,000 shares of Destiny Logistics & I Ltd (DESTINY) at Rs 20.00 per share.

Solenco Services LLP sold 2,00,000 shares of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd (HILTON) at Rs 84.07 per share.

Nikhil Rajgopala Chari sold 12,90,000 shares of Indiabulls Ent Ltd (IEL) at Rs 25.56 per share.

Nilamben Bharatkumar Gandhi bought 32,000 shares of Kck Industries Ltd (KCK) at Rs 18.88 per share.

Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 10,00,000 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 41.09 per share.

Team India Managers Ltd sold 1,78,920 shares of Libas Consu Products Ltd (LIBAS) at Rs 17.94 per share.

Polus Global Fund bought 6,00,000 shares of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Svs Ltd (MITCON) at Rs 68.43 per share.

Jain Alpesh Narpatchand bought 66,000 shares of Perfect Infraengineer Ltd (PERFECT) at Rs 19.70 per share.

Brijesh Parekh HUF sold 1,50,000 shares of Sah Polymers Ltd (SAH) at Rs 85.50 per share.

QE Securities sold 63,568 shares of Sky Gold Ltd (SKYGOLD) at Rs 256.89 per share.

Manoj Agarwal sold 88,000 shares of Vasa Retail & Oversea Ltd (VASA) at Rs 19.65 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. Bulk deals must be notified to the exchange by the broker who executes the trade.