NSE Bulk deals, January 17: VMART, BCLIND, TRACXN and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Tango Commosales LLP bought 2,00,000 shares of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd (AKASH) at Rs 28.80 per share.

Expertpro Realty Pvt Ltd bought 2,58,800 shares of AKG Exim Ltd (AKG-RE) at Rs 18.05 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 99,600 shares of Anlon Technology Sol Ltd (ANLON) at Rs 225.50 per share.

Saharsh Yarn Pvt Ltd sold 1,42,000 shares of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd (ASIANHOTNR) at Rs 79.62 per share.

Bhavin Shailesh Kamani bought 76,800 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 86.28 per share.

Kedia Fintrade Pvt Ltd bought 2,00,000 shares of BCL Industries Ltd (BCLIND) at Rs 450.00 per share.

Nexpact Ltd sold 12,00,000 shares of Dangee Dums Ltd (DANGEE) at Rs 18.01 per share.

Nakshatra Tradelink Pvt Ltd sold 10,75,227 shares of Globe Textiles (I) Ltd (GLOBE) at Rs 4.51 per share.

Babulal Badriprasad Agrawal sold 19,200 shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd (HOMESFY) at Rs 511.41 per share.

Abhay Chandrakant Lakhani bought 16,800 shares of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd (MOXSH) at Rs 114.85 per share.

Yuga Stocks And Commodities Pvt Ltd bought 1,51,725 shares of Orient Press Ltd (ORIENTLTD) at Rs 83.54 per share.

Yuga Stocks And Commodities Pvt Ltd sold 1,80,836 shares of Sah Polymers Ltd (SAH) at Rs 84.29 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 3,93,568 shares of Suumaya Industries Ltd (SUULD) at Rs 33.37 per share.

Achintya Securities Pvt Ltd bought 9,70,550 shares of Tracxn Technologies Ltd (TRACXN) at Rs 100.48 per share.

Vikramkumar Karanraj Sakaria HUF Daksh Corporation sold 2,27,601 shares of Vaishali Pharma Ltd (VAISHALI) at Rs 151.24 per share.

Jitendra T Shah HUF bought 1,00,000 shares of Vasa Retail & Oversea Ltd (VASA) at Rs 18.75 per share.

Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd bought 1,65,172 shares of Vmart Retail Ltd (VMART) at Rs 2800.00 per share.

Ganita Technologies And Services Pvt Ltd bought 1,90,000 shares of Wanbury Ltd (WANBURY) at Rs 39.52 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. Bulk deals must be notified to the exchange by the broker who executes the trade.