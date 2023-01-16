NSE Bulk deals, January 13: GENCON, HILTON, BCLIND and other major deals that took place on Friday

Meena Singhal sold 32,000 shares of Arihant Academy Ltd (ARIHANTACA) at Rs 114.89 per share.

Gaurang Jitendra Parekh sold 1,05,600 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 87.40 per share.

Silvertoss Shoppers Pvt Ltd bought 3,00,000 shares of BCL Industries Ltd (BCLIND) at Rs 414.00 per share.

B W Traders sold 4,25,723 shares of Generic Eng Cons Proj Ltd (GENCON) at Rs 52.89 per share.

Solenco Services LLP sold 2,00,000 shares of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd (HILTON) at Rs 85.78 per share.

Nikunj Kaushik Shah sold 22,400 shares of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd (MOXSH) at Rs 128.96 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 8,27,500 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 11.47 per share.

Anant Aggarwal sold 90,000 shares of Shigan Quantum Tech Ltd (SHIGAN) at Rs 95.00 per share.

MV Trading Co sold 65,564 shares of Tembo Global Ind Ltd (TEMBO) at Rs 135.16 per share.

Jaysukhbhai Thathagar bought 1,56,000 shares of Uma Converter Ltd (UMA) at Rs 48.17 per share.

Shantilal Narshi Gada sold 53,616 shares of Uniinfo Telecom Servi Ltd (UNIINFO) at Rs 31.70 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. Bulk deals must be notified to the exchange by the broker who executes the trade. If a bulk deal (exceeding 0.5% of the share capital) is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after the closing of the trade.