NSE Bulk deals, January 11: CIGNITITEC, SALZERELEC, UMA and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Vishal Bipinkumar Doshi bought 28,800 shares of Anlon Technology Sol Ltd (ANLON) at Rs 276.58 per share.

Shachi Trading Pvt Ltd bought 70,000 shares of Anmol India Ltd (ANMOL) at Rs 139.50 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 52,800 shares of Arihant Academy Ltd (ARIHANTACA) at Rs 149.19 per share.

Achintya Securities Pvt Ltd bought 66,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 80.89 per share.

Mithun Chand Chennamaneni sold 1,79,809 shares of Cigniti Technologies Ltd (CIGNITITEC) at Rs 572.68 per share.

Dabhi Pratik Banji sold 25,01,020 shares of Ducon Infratech Ltd (DUCON) at Rs 10.02 per share.

Paramount Trading sold 9,35,403 shares of Globe Textiles (I) Ltd (GLOBE) at Rs 4.40 per share.

Chari Nikhil Rajgopala sold 17,73,622 shares of Indiabulls Ent Ltd (IEL) at Rs 22.00 per share.

Yash Sunilkumar Patel bought 90,000 shares of Jalan Transolu. India Ltd (JALAN) at Rs 9.90 per share.

Yuga Stocks And Commodities Pvt Ltd sold 2,28,230 shares of Magnum Ventures Ltd (MAGNUM) at Rs 28.70 per share.

Nikunj Kaushik Shah bought 12,800 shares of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd (MOXSH) at Rs 115.75 per share.

Anant Aggarwal bought 26,000 shares of M P Today Media Ltd (MPTODAY) at Rs 57.58 per share.

Ashwin Stocks And Investment Pvt Ltd bought 90,000 shares of Salzer Electronics Ltd (SALZERELEC) at Rs 324.13 per share.

Mudupulavemula Surendranadha Reddy bought 2,89,306 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 11.59 per share.

Somani Ventures And Innovations Ltd sold 1,52,000 shares of Uma Converter Ltd (UMA) at Rs 257.96 per share.

Millennial Family Trust sold 63,392 shares of Univastu India Ltd (UNIVASTU) at Rs 92.54 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.