NSE Bulk deals, January 10: BCLIND, MANAKSTEEL, PROZONINTU and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Varshaben Bharatbhai Shah bought 90,000 shares of Anlon Technology Sol Ltd (ANLON) at Rs 257.96 per share.

Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria sold 1,77,600 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 80.89 per share.

Rollon Investment Pvt Ltd sold 7,52,030 shares of BCL Industries Ltd (BCLIND) at Rs 413.95 per share.

Rohan Gupta bought 1,23,000 shares of Bright Solar Ltd (BRIGHT) at Rs 5.94 per share.

Naveen Sharma sold 2,76,000 shares of Destiny Logistics & I Ltd (DESTINY) at Rs 19.44 per share.

Pratik Banji Dabhi sold 42,37,821 shares of Ducon Infratech Ltd (DUCON) at Rs 11.63 per share.

Asha Jain sold 90,000 shares of Geekay Wires Ltd (GEEKAYWIRE) at Rs 91.97 per share.

Dhwaja Shares & Securities Pvt Ltd sold 1,80,000 shares of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd (HILTON) at Rs 77.91 per share.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya sold 26,25,409 shares of Manaksia Steels Ltd (MANAKSTEEL) at Rs 37.37 per share.

M/s. Prarthana Enterprises bought 10,03,000 shares of Prozone Intu Prop Ltd (PROZONINTU) at Rs 38.15 per share.

Nomura Singapore Ltd sold 5,00,000 shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RAMASTEEL) at Rs 42.80 per share.

Ashwin Stocks And Investment Pvt Ltd sold 63,000 shares of Rbm Infracon Ltd (RBMINFRA) at Rs 45.09 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.