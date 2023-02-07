NSE Bulk deals, February 6: GOYALALUM, MANAKSTEEL, TVTODAY and other major deals that took place on Monday

Madhu Devi Godha sold 16,00,810 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.45 per share.

Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 3,00,000 shares of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd (GOYALALUM) at Rs 215.00 per share.

Bhabhda Payal Amit bought 50,000 shares of Globesecure Techno Ltd (GSTL) at Rs 97.51 per share.

Ag Dynamic Funds Ltd sold 81,000 shares of Hardwyn India Ltd (HARDWYN) at Rs 307.00 per share.

Advance Transformers & Equipment Pvt Ltd sold 65,057 shares of IMP Powers Ltd (INDLMETER) at Rs 6.00 per share.

Export Import Bank Of India sold 6,34,578 shares of AIndowind Energy Ltd (INDO-RE) at Rs 0.40 per share.

Vikas Katyal sold 78,507 shares of Maan Aluminium Ltd (MAANALU) at Rs 211.60 per share.

Sawarnbhumi Vanijya Pvt Ltd sold 11,00,000 shares of Manaksia Steels Ltd (MANAKSTEEL) at Rs 45.97 per share.

Karan Suresh Majithia sold 1,00,000 shares of Marshall Machines Ltd (MARSHALL) at Rs 32.00 per share.

Rohan S Hegde bought 1,66,860 shares of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd (MOLDTECH) at Rs 209.76 per share.

Jatin Mangesh Deshpande bought 66,000 shares of Perfect Infraengineer Ltd (PERFECT) at Rs 19.90 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 6,50,000 shares of SVP Global Textiles Ltd (SVPGLOB) at Rs 31.15 per share.

Seetha Kumari sold 6,76,887 shares of TV Today Network Ltd (TVTODAY) at Rs 302.31 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.