NSE Bulk deals, February 3: AARTIPHARM, MHLXMIRU, SVPGLOB and other major deals that took place on Friday

JP Morgan Funds sold 7,14,011 shares of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (AARTIPHARM) at Rs 255.33 per share.

Anant Aggarwal bought 51,200 shares of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd (ARISTO) at Rs 73.45 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 40,40,281 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.50 per share.

Dolly Mittal bought 15,12,000 shares of Goldstar Power Ltd (GOLDSTAR) at Rs 12.85 per share.

Export Import Bank Of India sold 4,50,433 shares of Indowind Energy Ltd (INDO-RE) at Rs 0.51 per share.

Mangla Shantialal Gada sold 1,70,202 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 18.46 per share.

Anil Tulsian bought 88,122 shares of Marshall Machines Ltd (MARSHALL) at Rs 29.52 per share.

Kabra Kailash bought 1,00,000 shares of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd (MHLXMIRU) at Rs 277.00 per share.

Nivrutti Pandurang Kedar bought 8,00,000 shares of R M Drip & Sprink Sys Ltd (RMDRIP) at Rs 22.35 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 3,75,000 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 12.64 per share.

Shrivallabh Pittie Ventures Ltd sold 7,24,046 shares of SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LTD (SVPGLOB) at Rs 31.03 per share.

Fatema Shabbir Kachwala sold 3,04,000 shares of Tembo Global Ind Ltd (TEMBO) at Rs 160.01 per share.

Silvertoss Shoppers Pvt Ltd bought 55,00,000 shares of Vikas EcoTech Ltd (VIKASECO) at Rs 3.20 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.