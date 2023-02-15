NSE Bulk deals, February 14: Phoenix Mills, Jet Freight and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Topgain Finance Pvt Ltd sold 184,51,883 shares of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd (EXCEL) at Rs 0.40 per share.

Malabar India Fund Ltd bought 17,67,341 shares of Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (GANESHBE) at Rs 149.69 per share.

Veena Gupta bought 40,000 shares of Gayatri Rubb and Chem Ltd (GRCL) at Rs 46.75 per share.

Anil Tulsian bought 5,00,000 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 15.13 per share.

Pancholi Gunjan bought 2,04,000 shares of Morarjee Textiles Ltd (MORARJEE) at Rs 23.05 per share.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 12,49,347 shares of The Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOENIXLTD) at Rs 1310.00 per share.

Sarvopari Investments Pvt Ltd bought 3,01,770 shares of Soma Textiles & Ind. Ltd (SOMATEX) at Rs 13.79 per share.

Kolon Investments Pvt Ltd sold 39,24,430 shares of Sintex Plastics Tech Ltd (SPTL) at Rs 3.48 per share.

Shrivallabh Pittie Ventures Ltd sold 8,25,092 shares of SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LTD (SVPGLOB) at Rs 29.26 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.

On Tuesday, BSE Sensex surged 600.42 points or 0.99% to 61,032.26 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 158.95 pts or 0.89% to 17,929.85. Sectoral indices ended mixed, Bank Nifty rose 0.89%, Nifty IT was up 0.99%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank up 1.04% while Nifty Realty fell 1.84%.