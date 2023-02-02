NSE Bulk deals, February 1: Manaksia, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, CMNL and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Nitn Kapoor bought 71,561 shares of AKG Exim Ltd (AKG) at Rs 30.10 per share.

Anant Aggarwal bought 44,800 shares of Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd (ARISTO) at Rs 82.84 per share.

Vinod Somani bought 2,70,000 shares of Chaman Metallics Ltd (CMNL) at Rs 63.23 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 16,70,514 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.50 per share.

Econo Trading & Investment Pvt Ltd bought 99,697 shares of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd (GOYALALUM) at Rs 202.40 per share.

Millennial Family Trust bought 56,000 shares of Globesecure Techno Ltd (GSTL) at Rs 96.15 per share.

Sanjay B Shah (HUF) sold 21,000 shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd (HOMESFY) at Rs 526.89 per share.

Vignesh sold 2,32,828 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 20.15 per share.

Kumar Sandeep bought 5,03,329 shares of Manaksia Ltd (MANAKSIA) at Rs 130.98 per share.

Amaysha Textiles Pvt Ltd bought 1,55,748 shares of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd (MHLXMIRU) at Rs 256.32 per share.

Vipulkumar Kalyanji Thakor sold 17,000 shares of Richa Info Systems Ltd (RICHA) at Rs 104.00 per share.

Nakshatra Tradelink Pvt Ltd sold 3,32,472 shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd (SECURCRED) at Rs 26.24 per share.

Anshul Aggarwal bought 84,000 shares of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd (SRIRAM) at Rs 6.70 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.