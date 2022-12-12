NSE Bulk deals, December 9: SHANKARA, VAISHALI, VAKRANGEE and other major deals that took place on Friday

Vivek Kumar Bhauka bought 1,17,757 shares of Adroit Infotech Limited (ADROITINFO) at Rs 28.68 per share.

Kapil Aggarwal bought 56,835 shares of AKG Exim Ltd (AKG) at Rs 74.48 per share.

Bhavik Suryakant Parikh sold 10,00,000 shares of Globe Textiles (I) Ltd (GLOBE) at Rs 4.86 per share.

Mit Jimit Sanghvi sold 1,29,000 shares of Jalan Transolu. India Ltd (JALAN) at Rs 13.93 per share.

L7 Hitech Private Limited bought 1,83,956 shares of Kamat Hotels (I) Ltd (KAMATHOTEL) at Rs 98.62 per share.

Also Read: Markets to remain volatile as investors eye inflation, US Fed meet outcome; buy these two stocks for gains

Rajiv Agarwal sold 2,21,656 shares of Oriental Trimex Ltd (ORIENTALTL) at Rs 8.23 per share.

Deepak Kumar bought 1,47,500 shares of Shankara Bldg Product Ltd (SHANKARA) at Rs 729.03 per share.

Neha A Mehta bought 87,000 shares of S S Infra Devp Consl Ltd (SSINFRA) at Rs 7.70 per share.

Amaysha Textiles Private Limited bought 2,00,000 shares of Vaishali Pharma Ltd (VAISHALI) at Rs 143.49 per share.

Ravi Omprakash Agrawal sold 175,78,499 shares of Vakrangee Ltd (VAKRANGEE) at Rs 27.10 per share.

Also Read: FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 158.01 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 501.63 crore on Dec 9, 2022

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after the closing of the trade.

Also Read: NSE F&O ban: BHEL, PNB and others under ban on Monday, December 12, 2022

“Indian domestic equity benchmarks nudged lower during the week, snapping a two-week winning streak as US recession fears continued to hurt sentiments. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25% has also dampened the sentiments. For the week, the Sensex fell by 689 points or 1.09% to settle at 62,182. The Nifty 50 index lost 200 points or 1.07% to settle at 18,497. Indices logged losses in 4 out of 5 trading days in the previous week,” Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.