NSE Bulk deals, December 8: UNINFO, SRPL, VETO, CLOUD and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Skse Securities Ltd bought 12,50,016 shares of Ajooni Biotech Limited (AJOONI) at Rs 7.44 per share.

Tango Commosales LLP sold 90,288 shares of Akash Infra-Projects Ltd (AKASH) at Rs 34.23 per share.

Ilaben Dineshbhai Paghdar sold 1,68,786 shares of Akshar Spintex Limited (AKSHAR) at Rs 68.58 per share.

Vinod Somani HUF bought 1,77,000 shares of Baheti Recycling Ind Ltd (BAHETI) at Rs 120.47 per share.

Jaya Chandrakant Gogri bought 54,000 shares of Varanium Cloud Limited (CLOUD) at Rs 730.79 per share.

Harilal Bhachubhai Rita sold 78,00,000 shares of Inventure Gro & Sec Ltd (INVENTURE) at Rs 2.78 per share.

Miracle Stores Private Ltd sold 1,50,000 shares of Jalan Transolu. India Ltd (JALAN) at Rs 13.30 per share.

Laxmikanth Prabhu N bought 80,000 shares of Pritika Eng Compo Ltd (PRITIKA) at Rs 42.46 per share.

Piyush Chandubhai Vasoya sold 1,07,527 shares of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd (SRPL) at Rs 83.51 per share.

Bank Of India sold 2,00,000 shares of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd (TIJARIA) at Rs 7.54 per share.

Systematix Shares And Stocks (India) Limited sold 1,26,036 shares of Uniinfo Telecom Servi Ltd (UNIINFO) at Rs 27.35 per share.

Janak Navinbhai Panchal sold 8,27,820 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Limited (VCL) at Rs 6.68 per share.

Pushpa Devi Gurnani sold 5,00,000 shares of Veto Switchgear Cable Ltd (VETO) at Rs 124.63 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after the closing of the trade.