NSE Bulk deals, December 7: NDTV, HCC, STYLAMIND and other major deals took place on Wednesday

Mayank Agrawal bought 77,88,816 shares of Excel Realty N Infra Limited (EXCEL) at Rs 0.70 per share.

IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited sold 77,13,391 shares of Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) at Rs 19.33 per share.

Manish Jalan sold 3,09,000 shares of Jalan Transolutions (India) Limited (JTIL) at Rs 12.70 per share.

Molecule Ventures Limited Liability Partnership sold 2,00,000 shares of Kamat Hotels (I) Limited (KAMATHOTEL) at Rs 111.65 per share.

Ravindra Malinga Hegde sold 55,800 shares of Khfm Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited (KHFM) at Rs 48.08 per share.

Preeti Jain bought 6,19,119 shares of Kshitij Polyline Limited (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 43.79 per share.

LTS Investment Fund Limited sold 5,46,379 shares of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) at Rs 358.53 per share.

Nirman Commodities Private Limited sold 40,000 shares of Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited (RITEZONE) at Rs 80.96 per share.

Vinesh Rameshbhai Doshi sold 1,23,000 shares of SecUR Credentials Limited (SECURCRED) at Rs 116.72 per share.

India 2020 Fund LI Limited sold 4,80,000 shares of Stylam Industries Limited (STYLAMIND) at Rs 1127.05 per share.

Sumanchepuri sold 1,63,249 shares of Tijaria Polypipes Limited (TIJARIA) at Rs 6.88 per share.

Miracle Stores Private Limited sold 10,00,000 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Limited (VCL) at Rs 7.30 per share.

Algoquant Fintech Limited bought 5,00,000 shares of Vip Clothing Limited (VIPCLOTHNG) at Rs 45.30 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after the closing of the trade.