NSE Bulk deals, December 30: NDTV, ELIN, SUULD and other major deals that took place on Friday

BP Equities Pvt Ltd bought 44,800 shares of Arihant Academy Ltd (AAL) at Rs 132.40 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd sold 1,69,975 shares of Art Nirman Ltd (ARTNIRMAN) at Rs 66.09 per share.

Company Shivaay Trading bought 66,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 116.59 per share.

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd Non-Odi Account sold 5,42,828 shares of Elin Electronics Ltd (ELIN) at Rs 231.42 per share.

Bhavik Suryakant Parikh sold 50,00,000 shares of Globe Textiles (I) Ltd (GLOBE) at Rs 4.50 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 105,05,981 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 2.10 per share.

Prannoy Roy sold 86,65,209 shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) at Rs 342.65 per share and Radhika Roy sold 89,12,467 shares of NDTV at the same price while RRPR Holding bought 175,77,676 shares of the company at Rs 342.65 per share.

Shaibal Ghosh sold 3,18,113 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 28.48 per share.

Team India Managers Ltd sold 1,71,057 shares of Libas Consu Products Ltd (LIBAS) at Rs 18.45 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 14,400 shares of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd (MOXSH) at Rs 127.77 per share.

SMC Global Securities Ltd sold 60,000 shares of Pritika Eng Compo Ltd (PRITIKA) at Rs 38.76 per share.

Parikh Bharatbhai Suresh HUF sold 5,00,000 shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RAMASTEEL) at Rs 165.01 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 3,20,000 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 13.02 per share.

Capgenius Advisory Pvt Ltd sold 6,09,150 shares of Suumaya Industries Ltd (SUULD) at Rs 37.35 per share.

SMC Global Securities Ltd sold 1,16,000 shares of Uma Converter Ltd (UMA) at Rs 33.75 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.