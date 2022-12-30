NSE Bulk deals, December 29: KFINTECH, NDTV, BCG and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Biren P Gandhi bought 99,200 shares of Arihant Academy Ltd (AAL) at Rs 120.18 per share.

MSP Sponge Iron Ltd bought 1,40,000 shares of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd (ANNAPURNA) at Rs 135.00 per share.

Mitul Tradelink Pvt Ltd sold 2,85,261 shares of Astron Paper Bord Mil Ltd (ASTRON) at Rs 33.31 per share.

Sahitay Commosales LLP bought 145,43,472 shares of Lycos Internet Ltd (BCG) at Rs 28.23 per share.

Bhavik Suryakant Parikh sold 50,00,000 shares of Globe Textiles (I) Ltd (GLOBE) at Rs 4.50 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 74,21,836 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 2.20 per share.

United India Insurance Company Ltd sold 1,37,775 shares of Kavveri Telecom Products (KAVVERITEL) at Rs 6.78 per share.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE sold 10,00,000 shares of Kfin Technologies Ltd (KFINTECH) at Rs 365.04 per share.

Db International Stock Brokers Ltd bought 5,23,795 shares of Mcleod Russel India Ltd (MCLEODRUSS) at Rs 31.75 per share.

LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 9,09,500 shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) at Rs 339.03 per share.

SMC Global Securities Ltd bought 3,24,000 shares of Uma Converter Ltd (UMA) at Rs 33.03 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.