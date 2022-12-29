scorecardresearch
NSE Bulk deals, December 28: HARIOMPIPE, SCAPDVR, AGRITECH and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Societe Generale sold 1,50,000 shares of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (HARIOMPIPE) at Rs 375.48 per share.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Topgain Finance sold 12,50,001 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 14.54 per share on Wednesday.

Amit Kumar Jain HUF bought 8,69,714 shares of Agri-Tech (India) Ltd (AGRITECH) at Rs 110.18 per share.

Navratri Share Trading Pvt Ltd sold 4,52,000 shares of Ajooni Biotech Ltd (AJOONI) at Rs 6.25 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 1,02,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 69.34 per share.

Yellowstone Ventures LLP sold 91,200 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 75.57 per share.

Prashant Narinderlal Chadha bought 1,08,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 106.29 per share.

Sanghvi Suketu Bhanuray sold 8,46,542 shares of Compuage Infocom Ltd (COMPINFO) at Rs 19.92 per share.

Santosh Industries Ltd sold 24,13,294 shares of Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAYAPROJ) at Rs 8.41 per share.

Rekha Bhandari sold 25,29,836 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 2.42 per share.

United India Insurance Company Ltd sold 1,70,000 shares of Kavveri Telecom Products (KAVVERITEL) at Rs 7.15 per share.

Zenab Aiyub Yacoobali sold 4,03,507 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 27.05 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd sold 6,55,403 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 12.37 per share.

Dinesh Kumar Jain sold 1,68,512 shares of Tembo Global Ind Ltd (TEMBO) at Rs 124.40 per share.

Vinod Madhukarrao Dhanvij sold 2,53,659 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd (VCL) at Rs 5.63 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:24:40 am