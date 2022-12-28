NSE Bulk deals, December 27: SPAL, KHFM, KSHITIJPOL and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

M/s Prarthana Enterprises sold 4,50,000 shares of Ajooni Biotech Ltd (AJOONI) at Rs 5.93 per share.

Sanghvi Suketu Bhanuray sold 8,69,714 shares of Compuage Infocom Ltd (COMPINFO) at Rs 20.46 per share.

Zeel Sanjay Soni sold 11,70,865 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 2.58 per share.

Venkateshwara Industrial Promotion Co Ltd bought 48,000 shares of JAKHARIA FABRIC Ltd (JAKHARIA) at Rs 61.50 per share.

Ravindra Malinga Hegde sold 80,600 shares of KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Ltd (KHFM) at Rs 47.08 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 2,57,173 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 24.57 per share.

Prabodh Gupta HUF sold 60,000 shares of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd (MEGAFLEX) at Rs 39.14 per share.

Rajeev Trading & Holdings Pvt Ltd bought 40,000 shares of Network People Services Technologies Ltd (NPST) at Rs 125.88 per share.

Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd sold 59,141 shares of Ortin Laboratories Ltd (ORTINLAB) at Rs 23.70 per share.

Umeshwar Securities Pvt Ltd sold 3,07,204 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 13.05 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 3,00,000 shares of Sical Logistics Ltd (SICAL) at Rs 7.26 per share.

Ashish Ramesh Kacholia sold 1,64,427 shares of S.P. Apparels Ltd (SPAL) at Rs 307.10 per share.

S K Growth Fund Pvt Ltd bought 48,000 shares of SP Refractories Ltd (SPRL) at Rs 85.00 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.