NSE Bulk deals, December 26: TEMBO, AHL, ATALREAL and other major deals that took place on Monday

Saurabh Tripathi bought 1,00,000 shares of Adroit Infotech Ltd (ADROITINFO) at Rs 24.82 per share.

Maven India Fund bought 2,79,581 shares of Abans Holdings Ltd (AHL) at Rs 202.14 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 1,08,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 65.65 per share.

Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria bought 1,05,600 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 74.03 per share.

Topgain Finance Pvt Ltd bought 11,45,014 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 12.50 per share.

Komal Kirit Surani sold 25,200 shares of Giriraj Civil Devp Ltd (GIRIRAJ) at Rs 217.86 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 100,00,000 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 2.80 per share.

Qmin Pharma Pvt Ltd sold 1,45,000 shares of Latteys Industries Ltd (LATTEYS) at Rs 69.00 per share.

Vinod Somani HUF sold 1,14,000 shares of Maks Energy Sol India Ltd (MAKS) at Rs 28.91 per share.

Shah Varsha Sharad sold 4,65,468 shares of Sical Logistics Ltd (SICAL) at Rs 7.03 per share.

Premji Bhuralal Gala HUF sold 1,05,000 shares of Tembo Global Ind Ltd (TEMBO) at Rs 108.55 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.