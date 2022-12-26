NSE Bulk deals, December 23: Landmark Cars, AHL, ZOTA and other major deals that took place on Friday

West & Best Trading Pvt Ltd bought 2,99,000 shares of Abans Holdings Ltd (AHL) at Rs 267.91 per share.

Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria sold 2,54,400 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 61.15 per share.

Niraj Rajnikant Shah sold 66,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 97.75 per share.

Poddar Vijay Jaideo bought 1,08,000 shares of Destiny Logistics & I Ltd (DESTINY) at Rs 19.60 per share.

Narendra Bankeybihari Agarwal bought 52,800 shares of Giriraj Civil Devp Ltd (GIRIRAJ) at Rs 227.00 per share.

Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 3,92,421 shares of Landmark Cars Ltd (LANDMARK) at Rs 466.55 per share.

Nacio Multi Traders LLP bought 4,55,000 shares of North East Carry Corp Ltd (NECCLTD) at Rs 23.31 per share.

Manisha Nimesh Mehta sold 8,58,000 shares of Perfect Infraengineer Ltd (PERFECT) at Rs 10.00 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd sold 84,100 shares of Univastu India Ltd (UNIVASTU) at Rs 76.90 per share.

Barclays Securities India Pvt Ltd sold 2,13,033 shares of Zota Health Care Ltd (ZOTA) at Rs 254.50 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.