NSE Bulk deals, December 22: SULA, Thyrocare, Ajanta Pharma and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Aayush Agrawal Trust sold 38,53,959 shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJANTPHARM) at Rs 1160.10 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 51,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 76.82 per share.

MSPL Ltd sold 61,374 shares of Balkrshna Paper Mills Ltd (BALKRISHNA) at Rs 47.68 per share.

Niteshkumar Dhanjibhai Patel bought 6,21,300 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 13.60 per share.

Poddar Vijay Jaideo bought 2,22,000 shares of Destiny Logistics & I Ltd (DESTINY) at Rs 20.53 per share.

Ansari Namra Firdaus Aamir Anjum sold 86,400 shares of Ishan International Ltd (ISHAN) at Rs 26.93 per share.

Saravana Stocks-Trading A/C bought 8,60,000 shares of Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MADRASFERT) at Rs 75.48 per share.

Govind Ram Patodia Ltd bought 6,50,000 shares of Mittal Life Style Ltd (MITTAL) at Rs 11.77 per share.

Payal Goyal sold 67,463 shares of Nureca Ltd (NURECA) at Rs 568.23 per share.

Anshul Agarwal sold 56,000 shares of Pritika Eng Compo Ltd (PRITIKA) at Rs 33.63 per share.

Parikh Bharatbhai Suresh HUF bought 5,00,000 shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RAMASTEEL) at Rs 160.50 per share.

Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 6,95,864 shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd (SULA) at Rs 351.48 per share.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd sold 2,75,000 shares of Thyrocare Tech Ltd (THYROCARE) at Rs 659.69 per share.

Dineshkumar Bhupatray Khetani sold 1,26,000 shares of Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd (UCL) at Rs 67.00 per share.

Shemal Tarun Shah bought 34,000 shares of Viviana Power Tech Ltd (VIVIANA) at Rs 89.26 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.