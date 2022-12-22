NSE Bulk deals, December 21: Justdial, MFSL, D-Link and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Expertpro Realty Pvt Ltd bought 3,56,800 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ALLETEC) at Rs 125.00 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 45,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 76.50 per share.

Yuga Stocks And Commodities Pvt Ltd sold 60,000 shares of Balkrshna Paper Mills Ltd (BALKRISHNA) at Rs 44.73 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 7,46,031 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 14.85 per share.

Ashish Kacholia sold 2,13,000 shares of D-Link India Ltd (DLINKINDIA) at Rs 242.56 per share.

B.W.Traders sold 60,000 shares of Integrated Perso Ser Ltd (IPSL) at Rs 91.01 per share.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd sold 8,43,060 shares of Justdial Ltd (JUSTDIAL) at Rs 600.00 per share.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd sold 58,85,000 shares of Max Fin Serv Ltd (MFSL) at Rs 679.20 per share.

Sahil Gupta bought 96,000 shares of Pritika Eng Compo Ltd (PRITIKA) at Rs 37.60 per share.

Sureka S J sold 8,00,589 shares of Rana Sugars Ltd (RANASUG) at Rs 25.95 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 6,43,706 shares of Sakthi Sugars Ltd (SAKHTISUG) at Rs 27.17 per share.

Maven India Fund bought 6,50,000 shares of Tirupati Forge Ltd (TIRUPATIFL) at Rs 23.00 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.