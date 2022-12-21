NSE Bulk deals, December 20: NDTV, SUDARSCHEM, PROZONINTU and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Gajiwala Sweety Vikram sold 1,34,400 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 72.00 per share.

DB International Stock Brokers Ltd sold 7,84,751 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 13.96 per share.

Nakshatra Garments Private Ltd sold 7,17,253 shares of Compuage Infocom Ltd (COMPINFO) at Rs 22.15 per share.

Marutinandan Capital Pvt Ltd bought 2,53,326 shares of Heads UP Ventures Ltd (HEADSUP) at Rs 18.61 per share.

P S Sheth sold 1,73,950 shares of Libas Consu Products Ltd (LIBAS) at Rs 19.86 per share.

LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 4,08,981 shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) at Rs 362.14 per share.

Pancholi Gunjan sold 1,33,137 shares of Ortin Laboratories Ltd (ORTINLAB) at Rs 27.43 per share.

Anshul Agarwal bought 56,000 shares of Pritika Eng Compo Ltd (PRITIKA) at Rs 41.13 per share.

Deep Gupta Family Trust sold 8,35,818 shares of Prozone Intu Prop Ltd (PROZONINTU) at Rs 33.49 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 7,00,053 shares of Sakthi Sugars Ltd (SAKHTISUG) at Rs 29.80 per share.

Nakshatra Garments Pvt Ltd bought 1,64,617 shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd (SECURCRED) at Rs 128.09 per share.

Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global sold 7,03,620 shares of Sudarshan Chemical Inds Ltd (SUDARSCHEM) at Rs 377.01 per share.

Aegis Investment Fund bought 5,00,000 shares of Tirupati Forge Ltd (TIRUPATIFL) at Rs 22.00 per share.

Vikramkumar Karanraj Sakaria Huf Daksh Corporation sold 5,93,016 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd (VCL) at Rs 6.01 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window.