NSE Bulk deals, December 19: DECCANCE, RANASUG, SAKHTISUG and other major deals that took place on Monday

Spring Ventures sold 60,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 69.45 per share.

Bangar Raju Manthena bought 2,47,000 shares of Deccan Cements Ltd (DECCANCE) at Rs 515.20 per share.

Santosh Industries Ltd bought 38,86,734 shares of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (JAIBALAJI) at Rs 52.00 per share.

Pancholi Gunjan bought 1,42,505 shares of Ortin Laboratories Ltd (ORTINLAB) at Rs 25.48 per share.

Nimesh Natvarlal Mehta sold 6,00,000 shares of Perfect Infraengineer Ltd (PERFECT) at Rs 10.00 per share.

Lok Prakashan Ltd sold 47,000 shares of Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd (PONNIERODE) at Rs 436.36 per share.

Sureka S J bought 8,01,805 shares of Rana Sugars Ltd (RANASUG) at Rs 30.78 per share.

Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd sold 16,87,603 shares of Sakthi Sugars Ltd (SAKHTISUG) at Rs 34.16 per share.

Nahar Shital Sukhraj bought 1,00,000 shares of Silgo Retail Ltd (SILGO) at Rs 26.87 per share.

Nirbhay Fancy Vassa bought 27,200 shares of SP Refractories Ltd (SPRL) at Rs 84.25 per share.

Nandanvan Commercial Private Ltd sold 28,62,814 shares of Urja Global Ltd (URJA) at Rs 11.83 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.