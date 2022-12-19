NSE Bulk deals, December 16: NDTV, GMM Pfaudler, PARACABLES and other major deals that took place on Friday

Metro Family Holdings bought 10,00,000 shares of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust (ANZEN) at Rs 101.20 per share.

Geeta Chetan Shah sold 72,000 shares of Baheti Recycling Ind Ltd (BAHETI) at Rs 108.12 per share.

Pfaudler INC sold 67,85,819 shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd (GMMPFAUDLR) at Rs 1700.14 per share.

Manimegalai Ganesan bought 2,14,834 shares of Heads UP Ventures Ltd (HEADSUP) at Rs 19.11 per share.

Manish Jalan sold 1,05,000 shares of Jalan Transolu. India Ltd (JALAN) at Rs 13.40 per share.

LTS Investment Fund Ltd sold 3,28,888 shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) at Rs 366.65 per share.

Elara Capital PLC (FCCB) sold 10,00,000 shares of Paramount Communications (PARACABLES) at Rs 27.05 per share.

Sureka S J bought 10,00,000 shares of Rana Sugars Ltd (RANASUG) at Rs 27.26 per share.

Sairam Infratrade LLP sold 81,000 shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd (SECURCRED) at Rs 119.04 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 11,50,038 shares of Suryoday Small Fin Bk Ltd (SURYODAY) at Rs 121.02 per share.

Vikramkumar Karanraj Sakaria Huf Daksh Corporation sold 4,03,856 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd (VCL) at Rs 6.39 per share.

SW Capital Private Ltd sold 70,856 shares of Vertoz Advertising Ltd (VERTOZ) at Rs 220.78 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.