NSE Bulk deals, December 15: MAXIND, REPCOHOME, VAISHALI and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Sunil Kumar Gupta HUF bought 1,38,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 62.83 per share.

Gaurav Jain bought 81,000 shares of Baheti Recycling Ind Ltd (BAHETI) at Rs 104.74 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 17,50,144 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 17.15 per share.

Amit Mathew bought 1,30,000 shares of Heads UP Ventures Ltd (HEADSUP) at Rs 18.89 per share.

Porinju Veliyath bought 2,30,000 shares of Max India Ltd (MAXIND) at Rs 100.31 per share.

Apax Global Alpha Ltd sold 3,64,000 shares of Repco Home Finance Ltd (REPCOHOME) at Rs 243.68 per share.

Vikramkumar Karanraj Sakaria Huf Daksh Corporation sold 21,49,271 shares of Supreme Engineering Ltd (SUPREMEENG) at Rs 1.29 per share.

Ramji sold 18,000 shares of Timescan Logistics Ind Ltd (TIMESCAN) at Rs 152.52 per share.

Amaysha Textiles Private Ltd sold 2,00,000 shares of Vaishali Pharma Ltd (VAISHALI) at Rs 157.25 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.

The BSE Sensex fell 878.88 points or 1.40%, on Thursday settling at 61,799.03 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 245.40 points or 1.32% to 18,414.90. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT dropped 2.11% and Nifty FMCG fell 0.88%.