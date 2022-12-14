scorecardresearch
NSE Bulk deals, December 13: CEREBRAINT, IIFLWAM, BAHETI and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

General Atlantic Singapore Fund PTE LTD sold 31,15,981 shares of IIFL Wealth Mgmt Ltd (IIFLWAM) at Rs 1810.09 per share.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company's share capital. (Photo credits: PTI)

Navratri Share Trading Private Ltd bought 10,11,034 shares of Ajooni Biotech Ltd (AJOONI) at Rs 7.05 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Private Ltd bought 2,10,000 shares of Baheti Recycling Ind Ltd (BAHETI) at Rs 97.80 per share.

Vihaan Jayesh Savla bought 66,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 88.09 per share.

Hermes Global Fund sold 75,12,322 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 21.88 per share.

Jain Amit sold 1,20,000 shares of CMI Ltd (CMICABLES) at Rs 19.23 per share.

Bhavik Suryakant Parikh sold 13,00,000 shares of Globe Textiles (I) Ltd (GLOBE) at Rs 4.85 per share.

DB International Stock Brokers Ltd bought 2,94,185 shares of Indbank Merchant Banking (INDBANK) at Rs 34.36 per share.

Parth Infin Brokers Pvt Ltd bought 1,27,139 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 22.70 per share.

Nakshatra Garments Private Ltd sold 2,36,025 shares of SecUR Credential Ltd (SECURCRED) at Rs 124.73 per share.

Janak Navinbhai Panchal sold 9,83,663 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd (VCL) at Rs 7.25 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.

