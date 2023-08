NSE Bulk Deals, August 9: Gland Pharma, Debock, Birla Cable, other major deals took place on Wednesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 9, 2023. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 61.70 points or 0.32% to 19,632.55 and BSE Sensex gained 149.31 points or 0.23% to 65,995.81.

On Wednesday, benchmark Indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green, with gains led by Metal and Media. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 61.70 points or 0.32% to 19,632.55 and BSE Sensex gained 149.31 points or 0.23% to 65,995.81. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 83.75 points or 0.19% to 44,880.70, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.10% and the Realy Index tanked 1.28%, while Nifty IT gained 0.37%, Nifty Pharma surged 0.76% Nifty Auto climbed 0.93%, Nifty FMCG rose 0.54%, Nifty Metal surged 2.03% and Nifty Media soared as much as 2.10%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, while the top losers were Divi’s Labs, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Asian paints. Also Read Rupee leans on RBI policy, US inflation for pickup in volatility Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Anmol India Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 400,000 50.02 200.08 Antarctica Graphics Ltd SALVATION DEVELOPERS LIMITED BUY 1,000,000 0.95 9.50 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD BUY 1,435,714 0.91 13.06 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD SELL 1,275,662 0.90 11.48 ASL Industries Limited MOHIT GOSWAMI SELL 216,000 16.65 35.96 ASL Industries Limited SKYBRIDGE INCAP ADVISORY LLP BUY 192000 16.65 31.97 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 6,388,104 18.12 1157.52 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 5,914,725 18.14 1072.93 Birla Cable Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP BUY 208,933 245.72 513.39 Birla Cable Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP SELL 208,933 245.88 513.72 Birla Cable Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 415,924 241.88 1006.04 Birla Cable Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 415,924 241.52 1004.54 Birla Cable Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 198,030 245.30 485.77 Birla Cable Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 197,890 244.74 484.32 Birla Cable Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 260,192 247.44 643.82 Birla Cable Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 260,192 247.50 643.98 Birla Cable Limited QE SECURITIES LLP BUY 250,178 247.82 619.99 Birla Cable Limited QE SECURITIES LLP SELL 262,923 245.91 646.55 Brooks Lab Limited BAFNA JYOTI BUY 47,183 7.76 3.66 Brooks Lab Limited SARAS GUPTA SELL 50,346 7.83 3.94 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,847 11.45 0.33 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,045,926 11.40 119.24 Debock Industries Limited CHITRA GANDHI BUY 600,000 11.84 71.04 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 385,321 11.62 44.77 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 816,208 11.74 95.82 Drone Destination Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 190,000 135.06 256.61 Drone Destination Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 188,000 135.00 253.80 FCS Software Solutions Li HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 10,173,480 2.58 262.48 FCS Software Solutions Li HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 9,102,480 2.59 235.75 FCS Software Solutions Li PRAHLAD ESTATES & PROPERTIES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 10,000,000 2.53 253.00 GI Engineering Solutions PRAVEEN KURELE BUY 1,000,000 9.50 95.00 Gland Pharma Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,110,300 1,698.72 18860.89 Gland Pharma Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,110,300 1,700.02 18875.32 Globesecure Techno Ltd AVIRAT ENTERPRISE SELL 63,000 119.96 75.57 Globesecure Techno Ltd VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 69,000 120.34 83.03 Globesecure Techno Ltd VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 69,000 117.82 81.30 HB Stockholdings Limited PANKAJ ISWE BUY 50,000 62.90 31.45 HB Stockholdings Limited PANKAJ ISWE SELL 16,360 62.80 10.27 HB Stockholdings Limited RAJESH KOLEKAR HUF BUY 45,014 62.10 27.95 HB Stockholdings Limited RAJESH KOLEKAR HUF SELL 20,014 62.90 12.59 HB Stockholdings Limited SEEMARANI PAL BUY 50,772 62.80 31.88 HB Stockholdings Limited SEEMARANI PAL SELL 44,067 62.72 27.64 HB Stockholdings Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 45,852 62.64 28.72 HB Stockholdings Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 40,027 62.90 25.18 Hindustan Construc Co. ACHINTYA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 9,071,024 23.04 2089.96 Hindustan Construc Co. ACHINTYA SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 8,590,893 22.97 1973.33 Hindustan Construc Co. CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 13,095,276 22.70 2972.63 Hindustan Construc Co. CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,996,284 23.13 1155.64 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 25,524,639 22.51 5745.60 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 24,992,640 22.48 5618.35 NSE Bulk Deals

