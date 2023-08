NSE Bulk Deals, August 8: Piramal Pharma, Birla Cable, Debock Ind, other major deals took place on Tuesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 8, 2023. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 dipped 26.45 points or 0.13% to 19,570.85 and Sensex plunged 106.98 points or 0.16% to 65,846.50.

Multiple bulk deals took place on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

On Tuesday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in red amid negative global cues. The Nifty 50 dipped 26.45 points or 0.13% to 19,570.85 and Sensex plunged 106.98 points or 0.16% to 65,846.50. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 126.95 points or 0.28% to 44,964.45, Nifty IT gained 0.15%, Nifty PSU Bank skyrocketed 3.37%, Nifty Pharma soared 0.64% while Nifty Auto fell 0.31%, Nifty FMCG dropped 0.28%, Nifty Metal sank 1.17% and Nifty Realty dipped 0.18%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were SBI Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs and JSW Steel. Also Read Investors betting big on passive funds; AUM up 8.5x in five years Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 136,231 114.74 156.31 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 136,483 115.98 158.29 ASL Industries Limited MOHIT GOSWAMI SELL 980,000 17.42 170.72 ASL Industries Limited SKYBRIDGE INCAP ADVISORY LLP BUY 856,000 17.41 149.03 BF Utilities Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 235,875 425.79 1004.33 BF Utilities Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 235875 425.52 1003.70 Birla Cable Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 314,512 224.05 704.66 Birla Cable Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 314,512 223.93 704.29 Brooks Lab Limited ADALJA NIRAV SHACHIKUMAR SELL 11,343 10.21 1.16 Brooks Lab Limited ATUL RANCHAL SELL 391,441 7.31 28.61 Brooks Lab Limited BRJ RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 131,302 7.14 9.37 Brooks Lab Limited QUANT MUTUAL FUND BUY 303,835 7.34 22.30 Brooks Lab Limited RAJNI RANCHAL SELL 53,835 7.22 3.89 Brooks Lab Limited UMASHANKAR AGARWALA BUY 10,000 10.10 1.01 DB (Int) Stock Brokers SHANKER CREDITS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 194,445 25.37 49.33 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,137,044 11.72 133.26 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 93,965 11.75 11.04 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 1,023,794 11.70 119.78 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 622,645 11.90 74.09 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 950,000 11.74 111.53 Gic Housing Finance Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 290,086 184.50 535.21 Gic Housing Finance Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 290,086 184.63 535.59 GI Engineering Solutions BLUE SQUARE CORPORATE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 710,543 9.35 66.44 GI Engineering Solutions CHARU SHARAD RATHI BUY 500,000 9.35 46.75 GI Engineering Solutions WESSEL CONSULTANCY PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 450,000 9.35 42.08 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited ASHOK MOHANLAL SHARMA BUY 30,000 205.55 61.67 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 70,443 195.49 137.71 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 70,443 194.35 136.91 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 37,783 211.97 80.09 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 38,550 209.16 80.63 ITD Cementation India Lim GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,039,087 192.17 1996.81 ITD Cementation India Lim GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,039,087 192.22 1997.33 Kesoram Industries Ltd. SANTOSH INDUSTRIES LTD BUY 507,220 86.42 438.34 Kesoram Industries Ltd. SANTOSH INDUSTRIES LTD SELL 2,307,220 89.15 2056.89 Man Industries (I) Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 412,760 148.03 611.01 Man Industries (I) Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 2,760 148.26 4.09 Minda Corporation Ltd PHI CAPITAL TRUST SELL 1,538,000 280.68 4316.86 OnMobile Global Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 633,708 88.83 562.92 OnMobile Global Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 633,708 88.71 562.16 Piramal Pharma Limited CA ALCHEMY INVESTMENTS SELL 25,941,706 14.60 3787.49 Piramal Pharma Limited ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND – ICICI PRUDENTIAL INNOVATION FUND BUY 1,600,000 14.60 233.60 Piramal Pharma Limited ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND – ICICI PRUDENTIAL PHARMA HEALTHCARE AND DIAGANOSTICS PHD FUND BUY 2,500,000 14.60 365.00 Piramal Pharma Limited ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND – ICICI PRUDENTIAL VALUE DISCOVERY FUND BUY 18,768,047 14.60 2740.13 Piramal Pharma Limited ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND ICICI PRUDENTIAL EQUITY & DEBT FUND BUY 3,000,000 14.60 438.00 Refex Industries Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 230,056 706.30 1624.89 Refex Industries Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 53,692 708.13 380.21 Refex Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 200,000 706.83 1413.66 Refex Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 149,999 708.20 1062.29 Reliance Home Finance Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,500,000 2.30 57.50 Reliance Home Finance Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 10,000,000 2.30 230.00 NSE Bulk Deals

