NSE Bulk Deals, August 7: Birla Cable, HBL Power, Drone Destination, other major deals took place on Monday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 7, 2023. Meanwhile, on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 surged 80.30 points or 0.41% to 19,597.30, and the 30-share Sensex climbed 232.23 points or 0.35% to 65,953.48.

Multiple bulk deals took place on Monday, August 7, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in green. The Nifty 50 surged 80.30 points or 0.41% to 19,597.30 and Sensex soared 232.23 points or 0.35% to 65,953.48. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 42 points or 0.09% to 44,837.50, Nifty PSU Bank tumbled 0.60% while Nifty Auto rose 0.41%, Nifty IT jumped 1.13%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.56% and Nifty Realty gained 0.58%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life, Sun Pharma and LTIM while the losers were Britannia, Bajaj Auto, SBIN, Tata Motors and Axis Bank. Also Read Godrej Consumer Products stock tanks 2% after PAT falls 7.6% in Q1; should you buy or sell GCPL shares? Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 110,205 117.34 129.31 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 145,259 116.30 168.94 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD BUY 1,020,214 0.73 7.45 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD SELL 1,055,878 0.74 7.81 Birla Cable Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 567,076 224.67 1274.05 Birla Cable Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 566815 225.35 1277.32 Birla Cable Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . BUY 211,268 225.17 475.71 Birla Cable Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 180,174 225.27 405.88 Brooks Lab Limited AGARWAL GARGI SELL 9,375 12.50 1.17 Brooks Lab Limited ARYAVARDHAN MODI BUY 9,966 11.90 1.19 Brooks Lab Limited UDAY KIRAN JOGI BUY 21,300 13.05 2.78 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 628,140 11.74 73.74 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 795630 11.93 94.92 Debock Industries Limited BHAMINI KAMAL PAREKH BUY 725,000 11.60 84.10 Debock Industries Limited BHAMINI KAMAL PAREKH SELL 78,504 11.68 9.17 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 571,314 11.84 67.64 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 571,314 11.64 66.50 Debock Industries Limited HAFIZA MOHAMED HASANFATTA SELL 1,500,000 11.50 172.50 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,749,149 11.10 194.16 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 299,149 11.00 32.91 Debock Industries Limited PRERNA PRADEEP AGARWAL BUY 600,000 11.90 71.40 Debock Industries Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 667,821 11.12 74.26 Debock Industries Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 667,821 11.30 75.46 Debock Industries Limited V JOSHI IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 1,600,000 11.09 177.44 D-Link India Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 186,346 338.32 630.45 D-Link India Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 186,346 336.88 627.76 Drone Destination Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 190,000 145.72 276.87 Drone Destination Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . BUY 360,000 145.67 524.41 Drone Destination Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 424,000 147.06 623.53 Euro Panel Products Ltd DIVYA PLY AGENCY PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 225,000 135.08 303.93 Euro Panel Products Ltd VORA PRITESH PRAVINCHANDRA (HUF) SELL 178,000 139.00 247.42 GATI Limited EQUITY INTELLIGENCE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 827,200 151.54 1253.54 HBL Power Systems Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,550,564 227.70 3530.63 HBL Power Systems Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,550,564 227.71 3530.79 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited ANANTH VUMMIDI SELL 29,850 162.03 48.37 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 34,305 176.80 60.65 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 27,883 177.09 49.38 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SHARMA SAVITRI BUY 30,000 176.97 53.09 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SILVER LINE VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 53,465 173.32 92.67 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited SILVER LINE VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 44,967 175.96 79.12 KBC Global Limited LTS INVESTMENT FUND LTD BUY 10,000,000 2.60 260.00 KBC Global Limited PRABHA RAMESHKUMAR GUPTA SELL 10,000,000 2.60 260.00 Keerti Know & Skill Ltd. UDAY RAMESH SHAH SELL 58,000 62.60 36.31 Narmada Agrobase Limited PINALBEN PRAKASHBHAI PATEL SELL 103,538 20.70 21.43 Nirman Agri Gentics Ltd MOUNTAIN VENTURES SELL 33,600 150.48 50.56 Nirman Agri Gentics Ltd SURYANARAYANA RAJU VEGESNA SELL 94,800 146.75 139.12 Patel Integrated Logistic MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 423,312 17.60 74.50 Patel Integrated Logistic MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 323,312 17.38 56.19 Patel Integrated Logistic SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 455,898 17.55 80.01 Patel Integrated Logistic SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 455,898 17.59 80.19 NSE Bulk Deals

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram