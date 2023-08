NSE Bulk Deals, August 4: Indiabulls Hsg Fin, Reliance Home Finance, other major deals took place on Friday

Mutiple bulk deals took place on August 4, 2023. Meanwhile, on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 surged 135.35 points or 0.70% to 19,517, and the 30-share Sensex climbed 480.57 points or 0.74% to 65,721.25.

Multiple bulk deals took place on Friday, August 4, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

On Friday, Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green, with gains led by IT, Pharma and Private Banks. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 135.35 points or 0.70% to 19,517, and the 30-share Sensex climbed 480.57 points or 0.74% to 65,721.25. Among the broader market indices, Nifty Next 50 climbed 0.79%, Nifty 100 gained 0.71%, Nifty Midcap 100 soared 0.82%, Nifty Midcap 50 surged 0.79%, and Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.74%. The volatility index, India VIX tanked as much as 5.47%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 0.82%, Nifty Financial Services climbed 0.79%, Nifty IT soared 1.55%, Nifty Metal gained 0.31%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.94%, and the Nifty Private Bank soared 1.25%, while Nifty Auto fell 0.33% and the Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.70%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel, while the losers were State Bank of India, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki India and NTPC. Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Agri-Tech (India) Limited BYTES AND PIXELS FINSOFT LLP . BUY 52,122 139.82 72.88 Agri-Tech (India) Limited BYTES AND PIXELS FINSOFT LLP . SELL 52,122 140.21 73.08 Agri-Tech (India) Limited RAVIRAJ DEVELOPERS LTD BUY 41,024 141.67 58.12 Agri-Tech (India) Limited SILVER LINE VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 66,876 138.58 92.68 Agri-Tech (India) Limited SILVER LINE VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 81,876 139.86 114.51 Antarctica Graphics Ltd RAMESH CHEPURI BUY 900004 0.65 5.85 Burnpur Cement Limited PRITHVI FINMART PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 378,676 5.32 20.15 Burnpur Cement Limited PRITHVI FINMART PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 440,389 5.36 23.60 Cyber Media (India) Limit AGARWAL RAVINDER KUMAR SELL 79,033 15.14 11.97 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 622,314 11.68 72.69 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 469,233 11.54 54.15 Debock Industries Limited CORE4 MARCOM PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,400,000 11.75 164.50 Dixon Techno (India) Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 322666 4,673.66 15080.31 Dixon Techno (India) Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 322,866 4,675.11 15094.34 Drone Destination Limited BHAVESHKUMAR NATVARLAL SHETH BUY 200,000 138.73 277.46 Drone Destination Limited BHAVESHKUMAR NATVARLAL SHETH SELL 200,000 138.73 277.46 Drone Destination Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . BUY 754,000 145.70 1098.58 Drone Destination Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 690,000 143.49 990.08 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd DAMODAR PRASAD AGARWAL SELL 260,665 50.34 131.22 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 9,242,772 21.04 1944.68 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 8,745,615 21.10 1845.32 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 3,744,077 165.57 6199.07 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 3,769,212 165.64 6243.32 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 4,282,160 165.34 7080.12 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,274,155 165.55 7075.86 Narmada Agrobase Limited PINALBEN PRAKASHBHAI PATEL BUY 159,841 21.49 34.35 Narmada Agrobase Limited PINALBEN PRAKASHBHAI PATEL SELL 56,303 21.99 12.38 Prakash Pipes Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 495,084 238.69 1181.72 Prakash Pipes Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 495,084 238.70 1181.77 Prakash Pipes Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 126,339 238.58 301.42 Prakash Pipes Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 126,339 238.72 301.60 Prakash Pipes Limited QE SECURITIES BUY 127,423 238.75 304.22 Prakash Pipes Limited QE SECURITIES SELL 128,211 238.71 306.05 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 956,620 107.86 1031.81 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 956,620 107.99 1033.05 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 1,328,328 105.13 1396.47 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 267,106 110.28 294.56 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd SOCIETE GENERALE SELL 1,961,045 105.27 2064.39 Reliance Home Finance Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 4,391,640 2.88 126.48 Reliance Home Finance Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 306,102 3.00 9.18 Reliance Home Finance Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 5,355,000 2.82 151.01 Reliance Home Finance Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 5,562,000 2.85 158.52 Reliance Home Finance Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 5,000,000 2.80 140.00 Reliance Home Finance Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 3,659 2.80 0.10 Reliance Home Finance Ltd RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD SELL 24,200,000 2.82 682.44 Reliance Home Finance Ltd SAHASTRAA ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 10,581,843 2.81 297.35 Reliance Home Finance Ltd SAHASTRAA ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 10,581,843 2.81 297.35 Reliance Home Finance Ltd TOPGAIN FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,440,000 2.80 68.32 Reliance Home Finance Ltd TOPGAIN FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 500,000 2.80 14.00 Reliance Home Finance Ltd TRANSGLOBAL SECURITIES LTD BUY 2,652,595 2.92 77.46 NSE Bulk Deals

