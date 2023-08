NSE Bulk Deals, August 3: Reliance Home Finance, Debock Industries, other major deals took place on Thursday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 3, 2023. Meanwhile, on Thursday, NSE Nifty 50 crashed 144.90 points or 0.74% to 19,381.65 and the 30-share Sensex tumbled 542.10 points or 0.82% to 65,240.68.

On Thursday, benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex continued their downward trend from the previous session and ended Thursday’s trading session in the red zone. The NSE Nifty 50 crashed 144.90 points or 0.74% to 19,381.65 and the 30-share Sensex tumbled 542.10 points or 0.82% to 65,240.68. Among the broader market indices- Nifty Next 50 sank 0.74% and Nifty 100 plunged 0.70%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.139%, and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.12%. The volatility index, India VIX surged 0.82%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 1.07%, Nifty Auto fell 0.32%, Nifty Financial Services tanked 1.17%, Nifty IT slipped 0.24%, Nifty Metal fell 0.47% and the Nifty Realty Index tanked 1.78% while Nifty Media surged 0.91%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.04% and Nifty Healthcare Index jumped 0.68%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Eicher Motors, Divi’s Labs and Hindalco Industries, while the top losers were Titan Company, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Nestle India. Also Read GIFT Nifty records $57-billion turnover in first month Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) BLB Limited SILVERTOSS SHOPPERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 398,164 19.49 77.60 Varanium Cloud Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 227,000 153.00 347.31 Varanium Cloud Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 203,000 166.53 338.06 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 142,483 10.96 15.62 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,610,000 11.19 180.16 Debock Industries Limited ANNU BAIRWA BUY 729205 11.19 81.60 Debock Industries Limited ANNU BAIRWA SELL 729,205 11.18 81.53 Debock Industries Limited BHIMABHAI JALANDHAR THAKOR BUY 1,030,000 11.19 115.26 Debock Industries Limited BHIMABHAI JALANDHAR THAKOR SELL 1,030,000 11.21 115.46 Debock Industries Limited DALJEETSINGH BHAMRAH BUY 1,030,001 11.21 115.46 Debock Industries Limited DALJEETSINGH BHAMRAH SELL 1,030,001 11.22 115.57 Debock Industries Limited E TRAV TECH LIMITED . SELL 2,000,000 10.65 213.00 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 906199 11.21 101.58 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR INDIA LTD BUY 1,000,000 11.21 112.10 Debock Industries Limited MITHANI INVESTMENT AND TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,132,496 11.19 126.73 Debock Industries Limited MITHANI INVESTMENT AND TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,132,496 11.18 126.61 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,500,000 10.65 159.75 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,500,000 11.08 166.20 Debock Industries Limited NAVINCHANDRA RAMJIBHAI CHAUHAN BUY 4,000,000 11.19 447.60 Debock Industries Limited NITIN BABUBHAI GODHA BUY 1,050,000 11.21 117.71 Debock Industries Limited NITIN BABUBHAI GODHA SELL 1,050,000 11.21 117.71 Debock Industries Limited PAULOMI KETAN DOSHI SELL 1,154,716 11.20 129.33 Debock Industries Limited ROHITKUMAR KANAIYALAL DATANIYA BUY 1,050,000 11.22 117.81 Debock Industries Limited ROHITKUMAR KANAIYALAL DATANIYA SELL 1,050,000 11.21 117.71 GE Power India Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 492,649 186.23 917.46 GE Power India Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 492,649 186.26 917.61 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 4,703,497 156.91 7380.26 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,488,732 156.78 7037.43 JSW Ispat Spe Pro Ltd GLOBE CAPITAL MARKET LTD. BUY 335,054 37.83 126.75 JSW Ispat Spe Pro Ltd GLOBE CAPITAL MARKET LTD. SELL 4,994,169 37.85 1890.29 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 477,174 194.53 928.25 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 477,174 195.13 931.11 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HIRA LAL GALERA BUY 170,100 195.25 332.12 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HIRA LAL GALERA SELL 170,100 194.08 330.13 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 185,566 191.23 354.86 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 194,364 190.38 370.03 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SAINT CAPITAL FUND BUY 350,000 196.00 686.00 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SW CAPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 245,296 198.83 487.72 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SW CAPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 254,230 190.63 484.64 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 144,716 309.08 447.29 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 144,716 309.05 447.24 MPS Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 159,415 1,498.38 2388.64 MPS Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 159,415 1,498.74 2389.22 Prakash Pipes Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 182,869 213.61 390.63 Prakash Pipes Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 182,869 213.34 390.13 Prakash Pipes Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 129,531 220.51 285.63 Prakash Pipes Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 129,659 220.69 286.14 Reliance Home Finance Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 4,014,000 2.97 119.22 Reliance Home Finance Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 4,039,902 2.98 120.39 Reliance Home Finance Ltd RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD SELL 7,815,418 2.97 232.12 NSE Bulk Deals

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 10:34 IST