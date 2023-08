NSE Bulk Deals, August 2: Indiabulls Hsg Fin, Dilip Buildcon, other major deals took place on Wednesday

Muitiple bulk deals took place on August 2, 2023. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 207 points or 1.05% to 19,526.55, and the 30-share Sensex tanked 676.53 points or 1.02% to 65,782.78.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra while Hero Motocorp, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were the top losers. (Photo: Reuters)

On Wednesday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tanked over 1% and ended in the red zone. The NSE Nifty 50 sank 207 points or 1.05% to 19,526.55, and the 30-share Sensex tanked 676.53 points or 1.02% to 65,782.78. Among the broader market indices- Nifty Next 50 sank 1.35%, Nifty 100 fell 1.08%, Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 1.40%, and Nifty Smallcap 100 sank 1.58%. The volatility index, India VIX soared 9.67%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 596.80 points or 1.31% to 44,995.70, Nifty Auto plunged 1.66%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 2.61% and Nifty IT fell 0.81%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra while the losers were Hero Motocorp, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC. Also Read India bond yields seen rising as US peers jump further, rupee fall to hurt Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) BEML Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 276,129 2,049.17 5658.35 BEML Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 276,129 2,050.52 5662.08 Campus Activewear Limited ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BUY 2,500,000 295.00 7375.00 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 113,807 286.28 325.81 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 113,807 286.43 325.98 Dilip Buildcon Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP BUY 1481746 329.80 4886.80 Dilip Buildcon Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP SELL 1,481,746 330.02 4890.06 Dilip Buildcon Limited ELIXIR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,281,382 329.11 4217.16 Dilip Buildcon Limited ELIXIR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,278,371 329.95 4217.99 Dilip Buildcon Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 3,530,005 329.09 11616.89 Dilip Buildcon Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 3,530,005 329.47 11630.31 Dilip Buildcon Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,417,336 330.50 4684.30 Dilip Buildcon Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1417336 330.66 4686.56 Dilip Buildcon Limited QE SECURITIES BUY 1,223,615 328.23 4016.27 Dilip Buildcon Limited QE SECURITIES SELL 1,226,860 328.61 4031.58 Dilip Buildcon Limited SILVERLEAF CAPITAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 859,079 329.01 2826.46 Dilip Buildcon Limited SILVERLEAF CAPITAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 859,079 329.19 2828.00 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,481,588 11.44 169.49 Debock Industries Limited B.W.TRADERS SELL 1,039,524 11.20 116.43 Debock Industries Limited DHARMIK BAROT BUY 952,000 11.62 110.62 Debock Industries Limited DHARMIK BAROT SELL 952,000 11.62 110.62 Debock Industries Limited DOSHI SAUMIK KETAN SELL 2,500,000 11.20 280.00 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 983,487 11.40 112.12 Debock Industries Limited MAKVANA HASMUKHBHAI CHIMANBHAI BUY 970,000 11.62 112.71 Debock Industries Limited MAKVANA HASMUKHBHAI CHIMANBHAI SELL 970,000 11.62 112.71 Debock Industries Limited MRUGESH NATWARLAL RUPAREL BUY 970,000 11.62 112.71 Debock Industries Limited MRUGESH NATWARLAL RUPAREL SELL 970,000 11.62 112.71 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,244,374 11.20 139.37 Debock Industries Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,244,374 11.48 142.85 Debock Industries Limited PAULOMI KETAN DOSHI SELL 2,644,811 11.30 298.86 Debock Industries Limited UPPINANGADY SUDHINDRA NAYAK BUY 1,740,000 11.20 194.88 Dynamic Cables Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 173,003 521.71 902.57 Dynamic Cables Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 173,003 522.15 903.34 Dynamic Srvcs & Sec Ltd DILIP KESHRIMAL SANKLECHA BUY 84,000 45.30 38.05 GE Power India Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 946,365 177.62 1680.93 GE Power India Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 946,365 177.79 1682.54 GE Power India Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 342,576 177.96 609.65 GE Power India Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 342,581 178.07 610.03 GE Power India Limited QE SECURITIES BUY 353,346 178.30 630.02 GE Power India Limited QE SECURITIES SELL 359,030 178.44 640.65 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 3,690,705 15.59 575.38 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,899,337 15.56 762.34 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 6,493,488 15.59 1012.33 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 6,803,580 15.63 1063.40 Orient Green Power Co Ltd QE SECURITIES BUY 6,017,067 15.59 938.06 Orient Green Power Co Ltd QE SECURITIES SELL 6,218,321 15.60 970.06 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 4,802,287 148.34 7123.71 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,786,951 148.41 7104.31 Infollion Research Ser L CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD BUY 49,600 188.84 93.66 Infollion Research Ser L CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD SELL 49,600 189.48 93.98 NSE Bulk Deals

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 11:14 IST