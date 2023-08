NSE Bulk Deals, August 16: Indiabulls Hsg Fin, Pennar Industries, other major deals took place on Wednesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 16, 2023. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 30.45 points or 0.16% to 19,465 and BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21% to 65,539.42.

Multiple bulk deals took place on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

On Wednesday, domestic indices ended in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 30.45 points or 0.16% to 19,465 and BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21% to 65,539.42. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 0.33%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.34%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.46%, and Nifty Metal tanked 0.94%, while Nifty Media soared 1.20%, Nifty FMCG rose 0.41%, Nifty IT gained 0.59%, and Nifty Pharma climbed 0.61%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Infosys and Tata Motors, while the top losers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel. Also Read Bond yields seen rising as jump in US peers, local inflation hurt Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 79,253 138.42 109.70 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 69,975 138.08 96.62 Anmol India Limited R S FUTURES LLP BUY 300,000 47.40 142.20 B.A.G Films and Media Ltd KARANKUMAR KANUJI THAKOR BUY 992,735 6.16 61.15 B.A.G Films and Media Ltd KARANKUMAR KANUJI THAKOR SELL 405,730 6.28 25.48 Cochin Shipyard Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP BUY 882,907 773.75 6831.49 Cochin Shipyard Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP SELL 882,907 774.17 6835.20 Cochin Shipyard Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,269,289 752.84 9555.72 Cochin Shipyard Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,269,289 752.79 9555.08 Cochin Shipyard Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 903,593 773.95 6993.36 Cochin Shipyard Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 903,593 774.30 6996.52 Cochin Shipyard Limited QE SECURITIES LLP BUY 836,509 776.19 6492.90 Cochin Shipyard Limited QE SECURITIES LLP SELL 878,268 774.85 6805.26 Dredging Corporation of I GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 255,991 417.49 1068.74 Dredging Corporation of I GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 255,991 417.48 1068.71 Garden Reach Ship NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 573,502 740.87 4248.90 Garden Reach Ship NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 573,502 741.24 4251.03 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 9,563,909 26.55 2539.22 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 10,406,115 26.55 2762.82 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 3,250,266 157.92 5132.82 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 3,500,972 157.80 5524.53 IIFL Securities Limited HAMBLIN WATSA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LIMITED A/C HWIC ASIA FUND CLASS A SHARES SELL 12,000,000 65.45 7854.00 IIFL Securities Limited THELEME INDIA MASTER FUND LIMITED BUY 8,000,000 65.45 5236.00 IIFL Securities Limited ZAFAR AHMADULLAH BUY 4,000,000 65.45 2618.00 Johnson Contrl-Hitachi Ar GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 146,204 1,266.08 1851.06 Johnson Contrl-Hitachi Ar GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 146,204 1,266.94 1852.32 Kothari Sugars And Chemic GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 501,996 54.69 274.54 Kothari Sugars And Chemic GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 501,996 54.73 274.74 Libas Consu Products Ltd ARJUN RAVI SHETH SELL 132,800 12.46 16.55 Libas Consu Products Ltd RAHUL RAVI SHETH SELL 294,700 12.23 36.04 Libas Consu Products Ltd RAVI KANAIYALAL SHETH SELL 263,700 11.62 30.64 Pennar Industries Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 703,212 93.82 659.75 Pennar Industries Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 694,668 93.52 649.65 Pennar Industries Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,304,724 93.84 1224.35 Pennar Industries Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,304,724 93.75 1223.18 Pennar Industries Ltd MAGPRO SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 1,389,795 93.77 1303.21 Pennar Industries Ltd MAGPRO SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 1,395,795 93.97 1311.63 Pondy Oxides & Chem Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 88,189 429.11 378.43 Pondy Oxides & Chem Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 88,189 430.22 379.41 Prakash Steelage Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 5,266,000 6.82 359.14 Prakash Steelage Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 5,095,000 6.86 349.52 Reliance Home Finance Ltd ALGOQUANT FINANCIALS LLP SELL 2,905,960 1.75 50.85 Richa Info Systems Ltd VAX ENTERPRISE PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 26,000 62.01 16.12 S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd. S H KELKAR EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST SELL 700,000 147.25 1030.75 Star Paper Mills Ltd TUSHAR RAMESHCHANDRA MEHTA SELL 87,999 181.15 159.41 Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd ALPHA ALTERNATIVES MSAR LLP SELL 2,091,000 520.02 10873.62 Texmo Pipe & Products Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 318,066 75.26 239.38 Texmo Pipe & Products Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 318,066 75.23 239.28 Tourism Finance Corp CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD BUY 1,061,852 102.56 1089.04 Tourism Finance Corp CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD SELL 728,014 102.77 748.18 NSE Bulk Deals

