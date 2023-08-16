NSE Bulk Deals, August 14: Debock Industries, Drone Destination, other major deals took place on Monday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 14, 2023. Meanwhile, on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to 65,401.92.

On Monday, domestic indices ended in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to 65,401.92. Among the broader indices, the Nifty 100 fell 0.15%, Nifty Next 50 sank 1.25% and the Nifty 200 plunged 0.15%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.05%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 108.15 points or 0.24% to 44,090.95, Nifty Auto fell 0.33%, Nifty Metal sank 2.14%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.33%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.71%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.05% and the Nifty Realty tanked 0.66% while Nifty IT climbed 0.68%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.49% and Nifty Media surged 0.87%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divi’s Labs, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Unilever and RIL while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. Also Read Rupee’s downturn: A result of persistent global risk aversion or just a false alarm? Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) A B Cotspin India Limited VIJAY SINGLA BUY 72,000 48.82 35.15 Agri-Tech (India) Limited ANKITA VISHAL SHAH BUY 30,570 166.27 50.83 Agri-Tech (India) Limited ANKITA VISHAL SHAH SELL 30,570 167.60 51.24 Antarctica Graphics Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,500,000 1.30 19.50 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD BUY 1,886,152 1.28 24.14 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD SELL 1,139,346 1.28 14.58 Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,374,656 126.96 1745.26 Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,374,656 126.87 1744.03 Brooks Lab Limited BRJ RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 11,900 31.56 3.76 Brooks Lab Limited UMASHANKAR AGARWALA SELL 11,391 31.33 3.57 D B Realty Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,770,541 103.93 1840.12 D B Realty Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,770,541 103.73 1836.58 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 567,945 11.62 66.00 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 190,251 11.64 22.15 Drone Destination Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . BUY 186,000 142.27 264.62 Drone Destination Limited YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 216,000 141.82 306.33 Gayatri Projects Ltd ASHJEET SINGH GURBIR SINGH SARNA BUY 1,465,000 6.43 94.20 Garden Reach Ship GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 744,632 640.78 4771.45 Garden Reach Ship GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 744,632 641.13 4774.06 Global Surfaces Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR BUY 166,532 183.85 306.17 Global Surfaces Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR SELL 213,532 182.69 390.10 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 10,311,136 25.29 2607.69 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 10,684,586 25.31 2704.27 Nandani Creation Limited MERU INVESTMENT FUND PCC- CELL 1 BUY 100,000 89.03 89.03 Nandani Creation Limited ZYANA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES SELL 100,000 89.00 89.00 Khadim India Limited CHOTRANI NAMRATA ASHOK SELL 116,600 249.99 291.49 Khadim India Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 128,702 256.26 329.81 Khadim India Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 128,702 256.43 330.03 Khadim India Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 97,100 253.89 246.53 Khadim India Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 9,000 262.08 23.59 Max India Limited AIONIOS ALPHA FUND I BUY 236,000 157.29 371.20 Oriental Trimex Limited SHYAM M JATIA BUY 150,000 7.88 11.82 Patel Integrated Logistic ASGAR SHAKOOR PATEL SELL 350,000 19.02 66.57 Perfect Infra Limited-RE UNION BANK OF INDIA SELL 36,000 4.59 1.65 Perfect Infra Limited-RE VIJAY KUMAR PAHWA SELL 48,000 5.55 2.66 Perfect Infraengineer Ltd HAPPY WALIA BUY 60,000 24.44 14.66 Prakash Steelage Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 3,712,638 6.42 238.35 Prakash Steelage Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 3,546,007 6.45 228.72 Prakash Steelage Ltd PURVISH MUKESH SHAH BUY 1,097,176 6.52 71.54 Prakash Steelage Ltd PURVISH MUKESH SHAH SELL 882,938 6.53 57.66 Sahana System Limited BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 65,000 163.45 106.24 Sahana System Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 10,000 161.00 16.10 Sahana System Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 200,000 160.55 321.10 Sahana System Limited NIKHIL RAJESH SINGH BUY 246,000 161.31 396.82 SecUR Credentials Limited L7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 400,000 19.27 77.08 SecUR Credentials Limited RAHUL BELWALKAR SELL 400,000 19.28 77.12 Simplex Infrastructures L HDFC MUTUAL FUND SELL 382,805 55.20 211.31 Simplex Infrastructures L HDFC MUTUAL FUND SELL 1,000,000 55.20 552.00 Simplex Infrastructures L ICM FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 400,000 55.20 220.80 Simplex Infrastructures L KREDENT TRADING LLP BUY 306,314 54.50 166.94 NSE Bulk Deals

