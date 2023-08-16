scorecardresearch
NSE Bulk Deals, August 14: Debock Industries, Drone Destination, other major deals took place on Monday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 14, 2023. Meanwhile, on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to 65,401.92.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
NSE Bulk Deals
Mutiple bulk deals took place on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

On Monday, domestic indices ended in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to  65,401.92. Among the broader indices, the Nifty 100 fell 0.15%, Nifty Next 50 sank 1.25% and the Nifty 200 plunged 0.15%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.05%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 108.15 points or 0.24% to 44,090.95, Nifty Auto fell 0.33%, Nifty Metal sank 2.14%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.33%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.71%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.05% and the Nifty Realty tanked 0.66% while Nifty IT climbed 0.68%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.49% and Nifty Media surged 0.87%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divi’s Labs, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Unilever and RIL while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.

Stock NameClient NameTradeNo.of sharesPrice per shareTotal amount(Rs lakh)
A B Cotspin India LimitedVIJAY SINGLABUY72,00048.8235.15
Agri-Tech (India) LimitedANKITA VISHAL SHAHBUY30,570166.2750.83
Agri-Tech (India) LimitedANKITA VISHAL SHAHSELL30,570167.6051.24
Antarctica Graphics LtdMULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITEDSELL1,500,0001.3019.50
Antarctica Graphics LtdVIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTDBUY1,886,1521.2824.14
Antarctica Graphics LtdVIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTDSELL1,139,3461.2814.58
Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co.GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPBUY1,374,656126.961745.26
Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co.GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPSELL1,374,656126.871744.03
Brooks Lab LimitedBRJ RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITEDSELL11,90031.563.76
Brooks Lab LimitedUMASHANKAR AGARWALASELL11,39131.333.57
D B Realty LimitedGRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPBUY1,770,541103.931840.12
D B Realty LimitedGRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPSELL1,770,541103.731836.58
Debock Industries LimitedESAAR (INDIA) LIMITEDBUY567,94511.6266.00
Debock Industries LimitedESAAR (INDIA) LIMITEDSELL190,25111.6422.15
Drone Destination LimitedYUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED .BUY186,000142.27264.62
Drone Destination LimitedYUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED .SELL216,000141.82306.33
Gayatri Projects LtdASHJEET SINGH GURBIR SINGH SARNABUY1,465,0006.4394.20
Garden Reach ShipGRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPBUY744,632640.784771.45
Garden Reach ShipGRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPSELL744,632641.134774.06
Global Surfaces LimitedHEMALI PATHIK THAKKARBUY166,532183.85306.17
Global Surfaces LimitedHEMALI PATHIK THAKKARSELL213,532182.69390.10
Hindustan Construc Co.HRTI PRIVATE LIMITEDBUY10,311,13625.292607.69
Hindustan Construc Co.HRTI PRIVATE LIMITEDSELL10,684,58625.312704.27
Nandani Creation LimitedMERU INVESTMENT FUND PCC- CELL 1BUY100,00089.0389.03
Nandani Creation LimitedZYANA STOCKS AND COMMODITIESSELL100,00089.0089.00
Khadim India LimitedCHOTRANI NAMRATA ASHOKSELL116,600249.99291.49
Khadim India LimitedGRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPBUY128,702256.26329.81
Khadim India LimitedGRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLPSELL128,702256.43330.03
Khadim India LimitedJAINAM BROKING LIMITEDBUY97,100253.89246.53
Khadim India LimitedJAINAM BROKING LIMITEDSELL9,000262.0823.59
Max India LimitedAIONIOS ALPHA FUND IBUY236,000157.29371.20
Oriental Trimex LimitedSHYAM M JATIABUY150,0007.8811.82
Patel Integrated LogisticASGAR SHAKOOR PATELSELL350,00019.0266.57
Perfect Infra Limited-REUNION BANK OF INDIASELL36,0004.591.65
Perfect Infra Limited-REVIJAY KUMAR PAHWASELL48,0005.552.66
Perfect Infraengineer LtdHAPPY WALIABUY60,00024.4414.66
Prakash Steelage LtdHI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTDBUY3,712,6386.42238.35
Prakash Steelage LtdHI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTDSELL3,546,0076.45228.72
Prakash Steelage LtdPURVISH MUKESH SHAHBUY1,097,1766.5271.54
Prakash Steelage LtdPURVISH MUKESH SHAHSELL882,9386.5357.66
Sahana System LimitedBONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITEDSELL65,000163.45106.24
Sahana System LimitedMANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTDBUY10,000161.0016.10
Sahana System LimitedMANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTDSELL200,000160.55321.10
Sahana System LimitedNIKHIL RAJESH SINGHBUY246,000161.31396.82
SecUR Credentials LimitedL7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITEDBUY400,00019.2777.08
SecUR Credentials LimitedRAHUL BELWALKARSELL400,00019.2877.12
Simplex Infrastructures LHDFC MUTUAL FUNDSELL382,80555.20211.31
Simplex Infrastructures LHDFC MUTUAL FUNDSELL1,000,00055.20552.00
Simplex Infrastructures LICM FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITEDBUY400,00055.20220.80
Simplex Infrastructures LKREDENT TRADING LLPBUY306,31454.50166.94
First published on: 16-08-2023 at 09:53 IST

