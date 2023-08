NSE Bulk Deals, August 11: NCL Industries, Hindustan Construc Co, other major deals took place on Friday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 11, 2023. Meanwhile, on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 tanked 114.80 points or 0.59% to 19,428.30 and BSE Sensex sank 363.53 points or 0.56% to 65,322.65.

On Friday, domestic indices ended in the red. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 114.80 points or 0.59% to 19,428.30 and BSE Sensex sank 363.53 points or 0.56% to 65,322.65. The broader markets also ended in the red, with the Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 ending lower by 0.5%. Nifty Smallcap fared better, ending lower by 0.18%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 342.70 points or 0.77% to 44,199.10, Nifty FMCG sank 0.73%, Nifty Pharma sank 1.45%, Nifty Media tanked 1.83% and Nifty IT fell 0.16%, while Nifty PSU Bank soared 1.25%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Titan Company, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement while the losers were IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints. Also Read Reliance Industries seeks bourses nod for listing of JFSL Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Antarctica Graphics Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,500,000 1.20 18.00 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD BUY 441,511 1.18 5.21 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD SELL 911,451 1.20 10.94 Asso Alcohols & Brew Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 93,846 448.85 421.23 Asso Alcohols & Brew Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 93,846 447.08 419.57 Asso Alcohols & Brew Ltd PRABHA MOHTA SELL 159,453 438.70 699.52 Baid Finserv Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 802,259 39.96 320.58 Baid Finserv Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 802,259 39.54 317.21 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 266,150 324.72 864.24 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 266,150 324.95 864.85 Cupid Limited PLASMA COMMERCIALS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 125,000 330.50 413.13 Cupid Limited QE SECURITIES LLP BUY 91,409 326.90 298.82 Cupid Limited QE SECURITIES LLP SELL 98,450 328.69 323.60 Cupid Limited XTX MARKETS LLP BUY 62,044 324.37 201.25 Cupid Limited XTX MARKETS LLP SELL 66,690 325.99 217.40 Dredging Corporation of I GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 144,738 386.77 559.80 Dredging Corporation of I GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 144,738 386.83 559.89 GMM Pfaudler Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 387,254 1,589.03 6153.58 GMM Pfaudler Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 387,254 1,590.37 6158.77 Hindustan Construc Co. CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 8,049,864 24.88 2002.81 Hindustan Construc Co. CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 9,676,145 25.07 2425.81 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 15,943,336 24.92 3973.08 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 15,346,041 24.94 3827.30 Hindustan Construc Co. JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 16,509,412 25.27 4171.93 Hindustan Construc Co. JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 16,509,412 25.28 4173.58 Himatsingka Seide Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 833,283 134.85 1123.68 Himatsingka Seide Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 833,283 134.94 1124.43 Kesoram Industries Ltd. EUSTON INDUSTRIES LIMITED SELL 5,315,325 95.00 5049.56 Kesoram Industries Ltd. ICM FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,500,000 94.99 2374.75 Kesoram Industries Ltd. ICM FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,000 95.50 1.91 Lypsa Gems & Jewel Ltd GAJANAND SHYAMSUNDER MUNDHRA BUY 153,000 6.68 10.22 Lypsa Gems & Jewel Ltd SANDEEP PRAKASHCHANDRA JAIN (HUF) BUY 164,578 6.61 10.88 Lypsa Gems & Jewel Ltd SANDEEP PRAKASHCHANDRA JAIN (HUF) SELL 144,777 6.60 9.56 NCL Industries Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 248,983 218.69 544.50 NCL Industries Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 248,983 218.41 543.80 Oriana Power Limited SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 200,400 308.31 617.85 Oriana Power Limited VORA FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 120,000 302.00 362.40 Patel Integrated Logistic ASGAR SHAKOOR PATEL SELL 781,993 18.56 145.14 Perfect Infraengineer Ltd KRIIS PORTFOLIO PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 66,000 21.50 14.19 Prakash Steelage Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,500,004 5.50 82.50 Prakash Steelage Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,500,004 5.50 82.50 Pritika Eng Compo Ltd SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED BUY 28,000 49.93 13.98 Pritika Eng Compo Ltd SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED SELL 56,000 49.46 27.70 Quality Foils (India) Ltd SS CORPORATE SECURITIES LIMITED SELL 16,000 87.44 13.99 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd ASCENT INDIA FUND III SELL 6,764,954 105.55 7140.41 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,186,456 105.59 1252.78 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,225,605 105.89 1297.79 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 860,705 106.78 919.06 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 860,705 106.80 919.23 Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 1,808,372 106.31 1922.48 NSE Bulk Deals

