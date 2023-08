NSE Bulk Deals, August 10: CMS Info Systems, Hindustan Construc Co, other major deals took place on Thursday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 10, 2023. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 tanked 89.45 points or 0.46% to 19,543.10 and BSE Sensex sank 307.63 points or 0.47% to 65,688.18.

Mutiple bulk deals took place on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

On Thursday, domestic indices ended in the red after RBI MPC kept the key repo rates unchanged and raised the inflation forecast. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 89.45 points or 0.46% to 19,543.10 and BSE Sensex sank 307.63 points or 0.47% to 65,688.18. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 338.90 points or 0.76% to 44,541.80, Nifty FMCG tumbled 0.91%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.74, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.81% while Nifty Media jumped 6.63%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Titan and ONGC while the losers were Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Britannia, ITC and Nestle India. Also Read ZEEL stock jumps 3% despite posting Rs 53 cr loss in Q1, NCLT decision eyed; should you buy or sell Zee Ent? Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Antarctica Graphics Ltd AGARWAL SUNITA MANOJKUMAR BUY 1,000,000 1.08 10.80 Antarctica Graphics Ltd RAMESH CHEPURI SELL 908,202 1.10 9.99 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD BUY 3,347,050 1.08 36.15 Antarctica Graphics Ltd VIBRANT SECURITIES PVT. LTD SELL 3,327,988 1.08 35.94 Atal Realtech Limited KAUSHIK MAHESHBHAI WAGHELA BUY 87,350 133.72 116.80 Atal Realtech Limited KAUSHIK MAHESHBHAI WAGHELA SELL 7,350 133.38 9.80 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 10,233,000 19.92 2038.41 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 10,449,000 19.93 2082.49 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 9,263,791 19.80 1834.23 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 9,417,631 19.84 1868.46 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd QE SECURITIES LLP BUY 8,807,106 19.89 1751.73 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd QE SECURITIES LLP SELL 9,009,281 19.90 1792.85 Birla Cable Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 227,376 247.89 563.64 Birla Cable Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 227,376 247.76 563.35 Cartrade Tech Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 256,458 554.60 1422.32 Cartrade Tech Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 256,458 554.99 1423.32 CMS Info Systems Limited BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 295,745 363.54 1075.15 CMS Info Systems Limited BONANZA COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,219,992 362.30 8043.03 CMS Info Systems Limited F3 ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 126,650 362.48 459.08 CMS Info Systems Limited F3 ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 938,900 362.20 3400.70 CMS Info Systems Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 969,354 364.08 3529.22 CMS Info Systems Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 969,354 363.85 3526.99 CMS Info Systems Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 980,016 361.41 3541.88 CMS Info Systems Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 452,506 363.61 1645.36 CMS Info Systems Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 252,529 362.28 914.86 CMS Info Systems Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 1,702,526 362.00 6163.14 Cyber Media (India) Limit KARANKUMAR KANUJI THAKOR BUY 601,776 17.97 108.14 Cyber Media (India) Limit KARANKUMAR KANUJI THAKOR SELL 601,776 17.81 107.18 Cyber Media (India) Limit MATALIA STOCK BROKING PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 83,010 17.50 14.53 Cyber Media (India) Limit MATALIA STOCK BROKING PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 83,010 17.59 14.60 Cyber Media (India) Limit NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 164,780 17.41 28.69 Cyber Media (India) Limit NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 164,780 17.44 28.74 Cyber Media (India) Limit PRADEEP KUMAR YADAV SELL 100,106 17.86 17.88 Dish TV India Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 10,868,737 19.71 2142.23 Dish TV India Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 10,704,711 19.68 2106.69 Dreamfolks Services Ltd ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND SELL 451,517 577.06 2605.52 Dreamfolks Services Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 650,404 574.23 3734.81 Dreamfolks Services Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 650,404 575.61 3743.79 Dreamfolks Services Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 311,494 575.61 1792.99 Dreamfolks Services Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 311,494 576.03 1794.30 GI Engineering Solutions NAVEEN KURELE BUY 688,376 9.65 66.43 Hindustan Construc Co. CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 6,844,279 24.05 1646.05 Hindustan Construc Co. CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 13,341,131 24.24 3233.89 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 22,657,193 24.19 5480.77 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 21,384,165 24.23 5181.38 Hindustan Construc Co. JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 11,477,833 24.35 2794.85 Hindustan Construc Co. JUMP TRADING FINANCIAL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 11,477,833 24.36 2796.00 The India Cements Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,787,819 237.52 4246.43 The India Cements Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,541,319 238.12 3670.19 Lincoln Pharma Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 132,733 480.98 638.42 NSE Bulk Deals

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram