NSE Bulk Deals, August 1: RIIL, Orient Green, Dilip Buildcon, other major deals took place on Tuesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on August 1, 2023. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 dipped 20.25 points or 0.10% to 19,733.55 and BSE Sensex fell 68.36 points or 0.10% to 66,459.31.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and LTIM while Power Grid, Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. (Photo: Reuters)

On Tuesday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red. The Nifty 50 dipped 20.25 points or 0.10% to 19,733.55 and BSE Sensex fell 68.36 points or 0.10% to 66,459.31. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 58.60 points or 0.13% to 45,592.50, Nifty Auto dipped 0.12%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 0.52% and Nifty Realty tanked 1.77% while Nifty IT jumped 1.2%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and LTIM while the losers were Power Grid, Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv. Also Read Are NPS subscribers free to choose annuity schemes and ASPs of their choice? PFRDA clarifies Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Abhishek Integrations Ltd KAMLESH JIVRAMBHAI PATEL SELL 48,000 40.60 19.49 Control Print Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 106,215 683.38 725.85 Control Print Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 106,215 683.85 726.35 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 78,844 272.85 215.13 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 78,844 272.93 215.19 Dilip Buildcon Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1268053 294.62 3735.94 Dilip Buildcon Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,268,053 294.71 3737.08 Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd KRONE INVESTMENTS BUY 121,420 196.82 238.98 Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd KRONE INVESTMENTS SELL 181,420 199.12 361.24 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 522,573 13.01 67.99 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 905,849 12.13 109.88 Debock Industries Limited B.W.TRADERS SELL 1,079,562 11.75 126.85 Debock Industries Limited DHARMIK BAROT BUY 548714 12.99 71.28 Debock Industries Limited DHARMIK BAROT SELL 548,714 12.99 71.28 Debock Industries Limited JAYSHREE NIRMAN LTD. BUY 1,000,000 12.90 129.00 Debock Industries Limited V JOSHI IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 1,000,000 12.90 129.00 Dynamic Cables Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 120,834 461.79 558.00 Dynamic Cables Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 120,834 461.98 558.23 Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd DHARMENDRA KUMAR BUY 3,374,630 1.05 35.43 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 6,682,103 15.89 1061.79 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 7,425,214 15.89 1179.87 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 8,341,342 15.79 1317.10 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 8,274,508 15.81 1308.20 Orient Green Power Co Ltd QE SECURITIES BUY 5,400,044 15.91 859.15 Orient Green Power Co Ltd QE SECURITIES SELL 5,594,933 16.00 895.19 JSW Ispat Spe Pro Ltd GLOBE CAPITAL MARKET LTD. BUY 190,075 38.79 73.73 JSW Ispat Spe Pro Ltd GLOBE CAPITAL MARKET LTD. SELL 4,272,475 38.76 1656.01 JSW Ispat Spe Pro Ltd PASHUPATI CAPITA SER PVT LTD BUY 45,650 38.81 17.72 JSW Ispat Spe Pro Ltd PASHUPATI CAPITA SER PVT LTD SELL 3,309,965 38.78 1283.60 Rama Steel Tubes Limited AXIS CAPITAL LIMITED – ERROR ACCOUNT BUY 1,624,994 44.10 716.62 Rama Steel Tubes Limited AXIS CAPITAL LIMITED – ERROR ACCOUNT SELL 3,073,833 44.19 1358.33 Rama Steel Tubes Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 2,903,130 43.65 1267.22 Rama Steel Tubes Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 2,903,130 43.72 1269.25 Rama Steel Tubes Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR BUY 7,387,881 44.08 3256.58 Rama Steel Tubes Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR SELL 7,587,881 43.33 3287.83 Rama Steel Tubes Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,402,717 43.62 1048.07 Rama Steel Tubes Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,391,291 43.67 1044.28 Rama Steel Tubes Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 2,888,117 43.58 1258.64 Rama Steel Tubes Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 2,889,456 43.99 1271.07 Rama Steel Tubes Limited SAUMIK KETAN DOSHI BUY 3,800,000 43.10 1637.80 Rama Steel Tubes Limited SKSE SECURITIES LTD BUY 5,149,717 43.66 2248.37 Rama Steel Tubes Limited SKSE SECURITIES LTD SELL 5,151,717 43.44 2237.91 Richa Info Systems Ltd DAMINI TEKWANI BUY 13,000 99.00 12.87 Richa Info Systems Ltd KRESHA KAILASH GUPTA SELL 19,000 95.45 18.14 Richa Info Systems Ltd SAGAR SATYANARAYANA KONDLE BUY 17,000 93.00 15.81 Richa Info Systems Ltd SHANI BHATI SELL 38,000 98.21 37.32 Richa Info Systems Ltd VAX ENTERPRISE PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 41,000 99.01 40.59 Reliance Indl Infra Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 198,422 1,012.13 2008.29 Reliance Indl Infra Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 198,422 1,012.01 2008.05 Reliance Indl Infra Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 90,991 1,017.86 926.16 NSE Bulk Deals

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram