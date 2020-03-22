NSE, BSE to operate as usual on Monday

All segments at the exchange will operate as usual on Monday.

Markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges on Sunday said all segments of the bourses will operate normally on Monday. Exchange and regulatory officials dismissed suggestions about curtailment of trading hours.

BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said that all segments at the exchange will operate as usual on Monday.

In a statement, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also said all segments at the bourse will operate as usual on Monday. When contacted, a Sebi spokesperson also told PTI that all market segments will function normally.

The nation’s financial capital has been put on lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers and Sebi-registered participants operating through these institutions have been exempted from this.