NSE, BSE move Bakri Id Holiday Jun 2023: Nifty, Sensex closed on Wednesday or Thursday? Check new F&O expiry day

NSE and BSE will now be closed on Thursday, June 29 instead of Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id. As markets will remain closed on Thursday, so now the monthly F&O expiry will be on Wednesday.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Stocks Market Holiday June
Stock Market Holiday June 2023: Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will now be closed on Thursday, June 29 instead of Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id, NSE said in a circular. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo are also expected to remain shut while Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment may stay closed for the morning session only. In total, there are nine holidays in June including Saturdays and Sundays. As markets will remain closed on Thursday, so now the monthly F&O expiry will be on Wednesday.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram

November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day

September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra

November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada

November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 – Monday – Christmas

Meanwhile, domestic indices rose on Tuesday amid mostly positive global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 57.80 points or 0.31% to 18,749 and BSE Sensex soared 207.30 points or 0.33% to 63,177.30. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 162.9 points or 0.37% to 43,803.95, Nifty IT rose 0.39% and Nifty Realty surged 1.38%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital, Tata Motors and Tata Steel while the losers were Cipla, Tata Consumer, Titan, UPL and Britannia

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 12:45 IST

Stock Market

