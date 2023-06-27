NSE, BSE move Bakri Id Holiday Jun 2023: Nifty, Sensex closed on Wednesday or Thursday? Check new F&O expiry day

NSE and BSE will now be closed on Thursday, June 29 instead of Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id. As markets will remain closed on Thursday, so now the monthly F&O expiry will be on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 57.80 points or 0.31% to 18,749 and BSE Sensex soared 207.30 points or 0.33% to 63,177.30.

