NSE, BSE move Bakri Id Holiday Jun 2023: Nifty, Sensex closed on Wednesday or Thursday? Check new F&O expiry day

Stock Market Holiday June 2023: Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will now be closed on Thursday, June 29 instead of Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id, NSE said in a circular. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo are also expected to remain shut while Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment may stay closed for the morning session only. In total, there are nine holidays in June including Saturdays and Sundays. As markets will remain closed on Thursday, so now the monthly F&O expiry will be on Wednesday.
Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023
July 29 – Saturday – Moharram
November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja
According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23
August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day
September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra
November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada
November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti
December 25 – Monday – Christmas
Meanwhile, domestic indices rose on Tuesday amid mostly positive global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 57.80 points or 0.31% to 18,749 and BSE Sensex soared 207.30 points or 0.33% to 63,177.30. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 162.9 points or 0.37% to 43,803.95, Nifty IT rose 0.39% and Nifty Realty surged 1.38%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital, Tata Motors and Tata Steel while the losers were Cipla, Tata Consumer, Titan, UPL and Britannia.