NSE becomes world’s largest derivatives exchange by number of contracts traded

In 2015, the average daily turnover for NSE was Rs 17,752 crore which has increased to Rs 34,642 crores in 2019.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has become the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2019 by number of contracts traded, according to data published by Futures Industry Association (FIA). The trading volumes of contracts at NSE has surpassed that of Chicago-based CME Group to emerge as the largest derivatives exchange in 2019.

Additionally, data from World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) stated that NSE was the third largest exchange in cash equities segment by number of trades. Vikram Limaye, managing director and CEO at NSE, said that it was a matter of great pride that NSE had emerged as a global leader and was grateful to the government and regulators that helped NSE achieve its goal.

Trading in equity derivatives increased by 70% from 2015 to 2019, the average daily trading was Rs 52,371 crore in 2015, which increased to Rs 88,772 crore in 2019.

Equity derivatives are contracts in which the underlying asset is an equity share. The contracts can be traded on the bourses. Derivatives to market cash ratio consistently remained at 3x. Further, during this period, NSE also witnessed around 60% delivery percentage of trades executed in the cash market.

Over the last five years, the trading in the cash equities segment on the bourse has increased by 90%. In 2015, the average daily turnover for NSE was Rs 17,752 crore which has increased to Rs 34,642 crores in 2019.

“Market development is critical for financing the growth in India,” Limaye said. NSE said that it witnessed more than 1.2 crore new investor registrations in the cash equities segment in the last five years. It also added that a third of new investors came from the tier 3 and tier 4 cities.