NSE ASM stocks: Manpasand, Indiabulls Ventures, 86 others in Additional Surveillance Measure; check full list

NSE (National Stock Exchange) has released an updated list of stocks falling under ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) on Monday, 27 August 2018, which includes Manpasand Beverages, Indiabulls Ventures and 86 other shares. The major companies which continue to remain in the ASM list since June 2018 are Apex Frozen Foods, Bombay Dyeing, Radico Khaitan, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Rain Industries, Graphite India and Sterling Biotech.
Trading members are hereby requested to note that 5% price band will be applicable immediately effective from 28 September 2018 and 100% margin shall be levied on these securities with effect from 3 September 2018 on all open positions as on 31 August 2018 and new positions created from 3 September 2018 onwards, NSE said in a statement.
NSE ASM Stocks Full List (Consolidated)
|S. No.
|Scrip Code
|Scrip Name
|Scrip ISIN
|1
|8KMILES
|8K Miles Software Services Ltd
|INE650K01021
|2
|ACE
|Action Construction Equipment Ltd
|INE731H01025
|3
|ADANIGREEN
|Adani Green Energy Ltd
|INE364U01010
|4
|ALOKTEXT
|Alok Industries Ltd
|INE270A01011
|5
|AMTEKAUTO
|Amtek Auto Ltd
|INE130C01021
|6
|APEX
|Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
|INE346W01013
|7
|ARCOTECH
|Arcotech Ltd
|INE574I01035
|8
|ARROWGREEN
|Arrow Greentech Ltd
|INE570D01018
|9
|BHARATRAS
|Bharat Rasayan Ltd
|INE838B01013
|10
|BILENERGY
|Bil Energy Systems Ltd
|INE607L01029
|11
|BOMDYEING
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company Ltd
|INE032A01023
|12
|BRFL
|Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd
|INE589G01011
|13
|BUTTERFLY
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
|INE295F01017
|14
|DIAPOWER
|Diamond Power Infra Ltd
|INE989C01012
|15
|ELECTROSL
|ELECTROSTEEL STEELS LTD
|INE481K01021
|16
|EMAMIINFRA
|Emami Infrastructure Ltd
|INE778K01012
|17
|EXCEL
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
|INE688J01015
|18
|EXCELINDUS
|Excel Industries Ltd
|INE369A01029
|19
|FCL
|Fineotex Chemical Ltd
|INE045J01026
|20
|FEDDERELEC
|Fedders Electric and Engineering Ltd
|INE249C01011
|21
|GAEL
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
|INE036B01022
|22
|GMBREW
|GM Breweries Ltd
|INE075D01018
|23
|GRAPHITE
|Graphite India Ltd
|INE371A01025
|24
|GTLINFRA
|GTL Infrastructure Ltd
|INE221H01019
|25
|GVKPIL
|GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
|INE251H01024
|26
|IBULISL
|Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd
|INE126M01010
|27
|IBVENTURES
|Indiabulls Ventures Ltd
|INE274G01010
|28
|INDIAGLYCO
|India Glycols Ltd
|INE560A01015
|29
|IVRCLINFRA
|IVRCL Ltd
|INE875A01025
|30
|JBFIND
|JBF Industries Ltd
|INE187A01017
|31
|JINDWORLD
|Jindal Worldwide Ltd
|INE247D01021
|32
|JPINFRATEC
|Jaypee Infratech Ltd
|INE099J01015
|33
|JVLAGRO
|JVL Agro Industries Ltd
|INE430G01026
|34
|KDDL
|KDDL Ltd
|INE291D01011
|35
|KIRIINDUS
|Kiri Industries Ltd
|INE415I01015
|36
|KSERASERA
|KSS Ltd
|INE216D01026
|37
|KSK
|KSK Energy Ventures Ltd
|INE143H01015
|38
|LAKPRE
|Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd
|INE651C01018
|39
|LASA
|Lasa Supergenerics Ltd
|INE670X01014
|40
|MANPASAND
|Manpasand Beverages Ltd
|INE122R01018
|41
|MERCK
|Merck Ltd
|INE199A01012
|42
|MIRCELECTR
|MIRC Electronics Ltd
|INE831A01028
|43
|MOHITIND
|Mohit Industries Ltd
|INE954E01012
|44
|MOREPENLAB
|Morepen Laboratories Ltd
|INE083A01026
|45
|MRO-TEK
|MRO-TEK Realty Ltd
|INE398B01018
|46
|NAGREEKCAP
|Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd
|INE245I01016
|47
|NATNLSTEEL
|National Steel And Agro Industries Ltd
|INE088B01015
|48
|NELCO
|NELCO Ltd
|INE045B01015
|49
|OLECTRA
|Olectra Greentech Ltd
|INE260D01016
|50
|OMKARCHEM
|Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd
|INE474L01016
|51
|OPTIEMUS
|Optiemus Infracom Ltd
|INE350C01017
|52
|PETRONENGG
|Petron Engineering Construction Ltd
|INE742A01019
|53
|RADICO
|Radico Khaitan Ltd
|INE944F01028
|54
|RAIN
|Rain Industries Ltd
|INE855B01025
|55
|RAMGOPOLY
|Ramgopal Polytex Ltd
|INE410D01017
|56
|RAMKY
|Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
|INE874I01013
|57
|RNAVAL
|Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd
|INE542F01012
|58
|SABTN
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd
|INE416A01036
|59
|SCAPDVR
|Stampede Capital Ltd
|INE224E01036
|60
|SEAMECLTD
|Seamec Ltd
|INE497B01018
|61
|SHILPI
|Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd
|INE510K01019
|62
|SORILINFRA
|SORIL Infra Resources Ltd
|INE034H01016
|63
|SRSLTD
|SRS Ltd
|INE219H01039
|64
|STAMPEDE
|Stampede Capital Ltd
|INE224E01028
|65
|STERLINBIO
|Sterling Biotech Ltd
|INE324C01038
|66
|SUNILHITEC
|Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd
|INE305H01028
|67
|SUPERSPIN
|Super Spinning Mills Ltd
|INE662A01027
|68
|SUPREMEINF
|Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd
|INE550H01011
|69
|TFL
|Transwarranty Finance Ltd
|INE804H01012
|70
|TVSELECT
|TVS Electronics Ltd
|INE236G01019
|71
|TVVISION
|TV Vision Ltd
|INE871L01013
|72
|USHERAGRO
|Usher Agro Ltd
|INE235G01011
|73
|UVSL
|Uttam Value Steels Ltd
|INE292A01023
|74
|VIPIND
|VIP Industries Ltd
|INE054A01027
|75
|VISESHINFO
|Visesh Infotecnics Ltd
|INE861A01058
|76
|VMART
|V-Mart Retail Ltd
|INE665J01013
|77
|ZENITHEXPO
|Zenith Exports Ltd
|INE058B01018
|78
|ZENTEC
|Zen Technologies Ltd
|INE251B01027
|79
|CIGNITITEC
|Cigniti Technologies Ltd
|INE675C01017
|80
|IOLCP
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|INE485C01011
|81
|EMCO
|Emco Ltd
|INE078A01026
|82
|RESPONIND
|Responsive Industries Ltd
|INE688D01026
|83
|IPAPPM
|International Paper APPM Ltd
|INE435A01028
|84
|LINCOLN
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|INE405C01035
|85
|TNPL
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
|INE107A01015
|86
|GAYAHWS
|Gayatri Highways Ltd
|INE287Z01012
|87
|WEIZMANIND
|Weizmann Ltd
|INE080A01014
|88
|AMRUTANJAN
|Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd
|INE098F01031
The securities mentioned above are in continuation to NSE’s circular on 8 June 2018 which introduced Additional Surveillance Measure for companies that are undergoing Insolvency Resolution Process (IRP) as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “The securities which are placed under the ASM/ASM-IBC framework(s) would be reviewed on bimonthly/periodic basis for applicability Additional Surveillance Measure,” NSE said in a circular on 27 August 2018.