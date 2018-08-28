NSE ASM stocks: Manpasand, Indiabulls Ventures, 86 others in Additional Surveillance Measure; check full list

​​​
NSE (National Stock Exchange) has released an updated list of stocks falling under ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) on Monday, 27 August 2018, which includes Manpasand Beverages, Indiabulls Ventures and 86 other shares.

NSE ASM stocks latest list includes 88 companies including Manpasand Beverages, Radico Khaitan, Indiabulls Ventures. Trading members are hereby requested to note that 5% price band will be applicable immediately effective from 28 September 2018. (Image: PTI)

NSE (National Stock Exchange) has released an updated list of stocks falling under ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) on Monday, 27 August 2018, which includes Manpasand Beverages, Indiabulls Ventures and 86 other shares. The major companies which continue to remain in the ASM list since June 2018 are Apex Frozen Foods, Bombay Dyeing, Radico Khaitan, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Rain Industries, Graphite India and Sterling Biotech.

Trading members are hereby requested to note that 5% price band will be applicable immediately effective from 28 September 2018 and 100% margin shall be levied on these securities with effect from 3 September 2018 on all open positions as on 31 August 2018 and new positions created from 3 September 2018 onwards, NSE said in a statement.

NSE ASM Stocks Full List (Consolidated)

S. No. Scrip Code Scrip Name Scrip ISIN
1 8KMILES 8K Miles Software Services Ltd INE650K01021
2 ACE Action Construction Equipment Ltd INE731H01025
3 ADANIGREEN Adani Green Energy Ltd INE364U01010
4 ALOKTEXT Alok Industries Ltd INE270A01011
5 AMTEKAUTO Amtek Auto Ltd INE130C01021
6 APEX Apex Frozen Foods Ltd INE346W01013
7 ARCOTECH Arcotech Ltd INE574I01035
8 ARROWGREEN Arrow Greentech Ltd INE570D01018
9 BHARATRAS Bharat Rasayan Ltd INE838B01013
10 BILENERGY Bil Energy Systems Ltd INE607L01029
11 BOMDYEING Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company Ltd INE032A01023
12 BRFL Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd INE589G01011
13 BUTTERFLY Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd INE295F01017
14 DIAPOWER Diamond Power Infra Ltd INE989C01012
15 ELECTROSL ELECTROSTEEL STEELS LTD INE481K01021
16 EMAMIINFRA Emami Infrastructure Ltd INE778K01012
17 EXCEL Excel Realty N Infra Ltd INE688J01015
18 EXCELINDUS Excel Industries Ltd INE369A01029
19 FCL Fineotex Chemical Ltd INE045J01026
20 FEDDERELEC Fedders Electric and Engineering Ltd INE249C01011
21 GAEL Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd INE036B01022
22 GMBREW GM Breweries Ltd INE075D01018
23 GRAPHITE Graphite India Ltd INE371A01025
24 GTLINFRA GTL Infrastructure Ltd INE221H01019
25 GVKPIL GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd INE251H01024
26 IBULISL Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd INE126M01010
27 IBVENTURES Indiabulls Ventures Ltd INE274G01010
28 INDIAGLYCO India Glycols Ltd INE560A01015
29 IVRCLINFRA IVRCL Ltd INE875A01025
30 JBFIND JBF Industries Ltd INE187A01017
31 JINDWORLD Jindal Worldwide Ltd INE247D01021
32 JPINFRATEC Jaypee Infratech Ltd INE099J01015
33 JVLAGRO JVL Agro Industries Ltd INE430G01026
34 KDDL KDDL Ltd INE291D01011
35 KIRIINDUS Kiri Industries Ltd INE415I01015
36 KSERASERA KSS Ltd INE216D01026
37 KSK KSK Energy Ventures Ltd INE143H01015
38 LAKPRE Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd INE651C01018
39 LASA Lasa Supergenerics Ltd INE670X01014
40 MANPASAND Manpasand Beverages Ltd INE122R01018
41 MERCK Merck Ltd INE199A01012
42 MIRCELECTR MIRC Electronics Ltd INE831A01028
43 MOHITIND Mohit Industries Ltd INE954E01012
44 MOREPENLAB Morepen Laboratories Ltd INE083A01026
45 MRO-TEK MRO-TEK Realty Ltd INE398B01018
46 NAGREEKCAP Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd INE245I01016
47 NATNLSTEEL National Steel And Agro Industries Ltd INE088B01015
48 NELCO NELCO Ltd INE045B01015
49 OLECTRA Olectra Greentech Ltd INE260D01016
50 OMKARCHEM Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd INE474L01016
51 OPTIEMUS Optiemus Infracom Ltd INE350C01017
52 PETRONENGG Petron Engineering Construction Ltd INE742A01019
53 RADICO Radico Khaitan Ltd INE944F01028
54 RAIN Rain Industries Ltd INE855B01025
55 RAMGOPOLY Ramgopal Polytex Ltd INE410D01017
56 RAMKY Ramky Infrastructure Ltd INE874I01013
57 RNAVAL Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd INE542F01012
58 SABTN Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd INE416A01036
59 SCAPDVR Stampede Capital Ltd INE224E01036
60 SEAMECLTD Seamec Ltd INE497B01018
61 SHILPI Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd INE510K01019
62 SORILINFRA SORIL Infra Resources Ltd INE034H01016
63 SRSLTD SRS Ltd INE219H01039
64 STAMPEDE Stampede Capital Ltd INE224E01028
65 STERLINBIO Sterling Biotech Ltd INE324C01038
66 SUNILHITEC Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd INE305H01028
67 SUPERSPIN Super Spinning Mills Ltd INE662A01027
68 SUPREMEINF Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd INE550H01011
69 TFL Transwarranty Finance Ltd INE804H01012
70 TVSELECT TVS Electronics Ltd INE236G01019
71 TVVISION TV Vision Ltd INE871L01013
72 USHERAGRO Usher Agro Ltd INE235G01011
73 UVSL Uttam Value Steels Ltd INE292A01023
74 VIPIND VIP Industries Ltd INE054A01027
75 VISESHINFO Visesh Infotecnics Ltd INE861A01058
76 VMART V-Mart Retail Ltd INE665J01013
77 ZENITHEXPO Zenith Exports Ltd INE058B01018
78 ZENTEC Zen Technologies Ltd INE251B01027
79 CIGNITITEC Cigniti Technologies Ltd INE675C01017
80 IOLCP IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd INE485C01011
81 EMCO Emco Ltd INE078A01026
82 RESPONIND Responsive Industries Ltd INE688D01026
83 IPAPPM International Paper APPM Ltd INE435A01028
84 LINCOLN Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd INE405C01035
85 TNPL Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd INE107A01015
86 GAYAHWS Gayatri Highways Ltd INE287Z01012
87 WEIZMANIND Weizmann Ltd INE080A01014
88 AMRUTANJAN Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd INE098F01031

The securities mentioned above are in continuation to NSE’s circular on 8 June 2018 which introduced Additional Surveillance Measure for companies that are undergoing Insolvency Resolution Process (IRP) as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “The securities which are placed under the ASM/ASM-IBC framework(s) would be reviewed on bimonthly/periodic basis for applicability Additional Surveillance Measure,” NSE said in a circular on 27 August 2018.

