NSE ASM stocks: Manpasand, Indiabulls Ventures, 86 others in Additional Surveillance Measure; check full list

NSE (National Stock Exchange) has released an updated list of stocks falling under ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) on Monday, 27 August 2018, which includes Manpasand Beverages, Indiabulls Ventures and 86 other shares. The major companies which continue to remain in the ASM list since June 2018 are Apex Frozen Foods, Bombay Dyeing, Radico Khaitan, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Rain Industries, Graphite India and Sterling Biotech.

Trading members are hereby requested to note that 5% price band will be applicable immediately effective from 28 September 2018 and 100% margin shall be levied on these securities with effect from 3 September 2018 on all open positions as on 31 August 2018 and new positions created from 3 September 2018 onwards, NSE said in a statement.

NSE ASM Stocks Full List (Consolidated)

S. No. Scrip Code Scrip Name Scrip ISIN 1 8KMILES 8K Miles Software Services Ltd INE650K01021 2 ACE Action Construction Equipment Ltd INE731H01025 3 ADANIGREEN Adani Green Energy Ltd INE364U01010 4 ALOKTEXT Alok Industries Ltd INE270A01011 5 AMTEKAUTO Amtek Auto Ltd INE130C01021 6 APEX Apex Frozen Foods Ltd INE346W01013 7 ARCOTECH Arcotech Ltd INE574I01035 8 ARROWGREEN Arrow Greentech Ltd INE570D01018 9 BHARATRAS Bharat Rasayan Ltd INE838B01013 10 BILENERGY Bil Energy Systems Ltd INE607L01029 11 BOMDYEING Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company Ltd INE032A01023 12 BRFL Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd INE589G01011 13 BUTTERFLY Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd INE295F01017 14 DIAPOWER Diamond Power Infra Ltd INE989C01012 15 ELECTROSL ELECTROSTEEL STEELS LTD INE481K01021 16 EMAMIINFRA Emami Infrastructure Ltd INE778K01012 17 EXCEL Excel Realty N Infra Ltd INE688J01015 18 EXCELINDUS Excel Industries Ltd INE369A01029 19 FCL Fineotex Chemical Ltd INE045J01026 20 FEDDERELEC Fedders Electric and Engineering Ltd INE249C01011 21 GAEL Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd INE036B01022 22 GMBREW GM Breweries Ltd INE075D01018 23 GRAPHITE Graphite India Ltd INE371A01025 24 GTLINFRA GTL Infrastructure Ltd INE221H01019 25 GVKPIL GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd INE251H01024 26 IBULISL Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd INE126M01010 27 IBVENTURES Indiabulls Ventures Ltd INE274G01010 28 INDIAGLYCO India Glycols Ltd INE560A01015 29 IVRCLINFRA IVRCL Ltd INE875A01025 30 JBFIND JBF Industries Ltd INE187A01017 31 JINDWORLD Jindal Worldwide Ltd INE247D01021 32 JPINFRATEC Jaypee Infratech Ltd INE099J01015 33 JVLAGRO JVL Agro Industries Ltd INE430G01026 34 KDDL KDDL Ltd INE291D01011 35 KIRIINDUS Kiri Industries Ltd INE415I01015 36 KSERASERA KSS Ltd INE216D01026 37 KSK KSK Energy Ventures Ltd INE143H01015 38 LAKPRE Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd INE651C01018 39 LASA Lasa Supergenerics Ltd INE670X01014 40 MANPASAND Manpasand Beverages Ltd INE122R01018 41 MERCK Merck Ltd INE199A01012 42 MIRCELECTR MIRC Electronics Ltd INE831A01028 43 MOHITIND Mohit Industries Ltd INE954E01012 44 MOREPENLAB Morepen Laboratories Ltd INE083A01026 45 MRO-TEK MRO-TEK Realty Ltd INE398B01018 46 NAGREEKCAP Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd INE245I01016 47 NATNLSTEEL National Steel And Agro Industries Ltd INE088B01015 48 NELCO NELCO Ltd INE045B01015 49 OLECTRA Olectra Greentech Ltd INE260D01016 50 OMKARCHEM Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd INE474L01016 51 OPTIEMUS Optiemus Infracom Ltd INE350C01017 52 PETRONENGG Petron Engineering Construction Ltd INE742A01019 53 RADICO Radico Khaitan Ltd INE944F01028 54 RAIN Rain Industries Ltd INE855B01025 55 RAMGOPOLY Ramgopal Polytex Ltd INE410D01017 56 RAMKY Ramky Infrastructure Ltd INE874I01013 57 RNAVAL Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd INE542F01012 58 SABTN Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd INE416A01036 59 SCAPDVR Stampede Capital Ltd INE224E01036 60 SEAMECLTD Seamec Ltd INE497B01018 61 SHILPI Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd INE510K01019 62 SORILINFRA SORIL Infra Resources Ltd INE034H01016 63 SRSLTD SRS Ltd INE219H01039 64 STAMPEDE Stampede Capital Ltd INE224E01028 65 STERLINBIO Sterling Biotech Ltd INE324C01038 66 SUNILHITEC Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd INE305H01028 67 SUPERSPIN Super Spinning Mills Ltd INE662A01027 68 SUPREMEINF Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd INE550H01011 69 TFL Transwarranty Finance Ltd INE804H01012 70 TVSELECT TVS Electronics Ltd INE236G01019 71 TVVISION TV Vision Ltd INE871L01013 72 USHERAGRO Usher Agro Ltd INE235G01011 73 UVSL Uttam Value Steels Ltd INE292A01023 74 VIPIND VIP Industries Ltd INE054A01027 75 VISESHINFO Visesh Infotecnics Ltd INE861A01058 76 VMART V-Mart Retail Ltd INE665J01013 77 ZENITHEXPO Zenith Exports Ltd INE058B01018 78 ZENTEC Zen Technologies Ltd INE251B01027 79 CIGNITITEC Cigniti Technologies Ltd INE675C01017 80 IOLCP IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd INE485C01011 81 EMCO Emco Ltd INE078A01026 82 RESPONIND Responsive Industries Ltd INE688D01026 83 IPAPPM International Paper APPM Ltd INE435A01028 84 LINCOLN Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd INE405C01035 85 TNPL Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd INE107A01015 86 GAYAHWS Gayatri Highways Ltd INE287Z01012 87 WEIZMANIND Weizmann Ltd INE080A01014 88 AMRUTANJAN Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd INE098F01031

The securities mentioned above are in continuation to NSE’s circular on 8 June 2018 which introduced Additional Surveillance Measure for companies that are undergoing Insolvency Resolution Process (IRP) as per Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “The securities which are placed under the ASM/ASM-IBC framework(s) would be reviewed on bimonthly/periodic basis for applicability Additional Surveillance Measure,” NSE said in a circular on 27 August 2018.