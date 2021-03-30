  • MORE MARKET STATS

NSE Academy, GIFT SEZ sign pact to launch certification in international financial services

March 30, 2021 6:01 PM

Besides, Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE said, "We are very happy to partner with GIFT SEZ and support its mission of building the first IFSC of truly global standards in India through our upskilling and training initiatives for the talent pool of organisations operating in the IFSC."

GIFT SEZ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary NSE Academy has signed a pact with GIFT SEZ Ltd for capacity building of trained manpower by developing, launching and conducting training programmes related to International Financial Services.

Both organisations will jointly create unique certification and regulatory programmes for the corporates and organisations operating in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City and will also help facilitate research in the field of International Financial Services as well as create a platform to organise conferences, speaker sessions and knowledge series, as per a press release.

“With the growing activities in the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City, it is important to develop and upgrade skills in emerging areas of financial services… This will not only be resourceful to existing businesses but will also appeal to potential companies looking to start their operations in GIFT City IFSC,” said Managing Director (MD) and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIFT City Tapan Ray.

