NRL becomes first oil PSU to introduce online legal compliance system

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Assam has become the first oil public sector undertaking (PSU) to adopt an online legal compliance system by introducing ‘Legatrix’. ‘Legatrix’ is a onestop solution for effectively managing the organisations legal and regulatory compliances through monitoring control at different levels, a press release said.

It encompasses the requirements of laws like labour, taxation, IT, commercial, export-import, corporate laws and other industry-specific laws, it said. This initiative augments the NRLs contribution towards the Digital India Mission and induces greater transparency in its operations, the release said.

The cloud-based compliance management system was inaugurated by Managing Director S K Barua at the companys corporate office in Guwahati recently.