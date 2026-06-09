NRB Bearings block deal: The company’s promoter sold a 4.5% stake to Arohi Capital, a Singapore-based fund.

Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1, in a set of three block deals, offloaded 4.52% equity shares on June 08, which were picked by Arohi Capital. A total of 43.70 lakh shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 390.

Also, NRB Bearings saw five different bulk deals. Out of which, two were intra-day, while the remaining three took place in aftermarket hours. In these bulk deals, a total of 3.35% equity shares changed hands between buyers and sellers.



This takes the total equity that changed hands to 7.87%.

About NRB Bearings

NRB Bearings is in the business of manufacturing specialised high-precision friction solutions for the automotive and mobility industries, which include needle and cylindrical roller bearings. Established in 1965, it was the first company to produce needle roller bearings in India. The company supplies over 90% of vehicles on Indian roads.

NRB Bearings’ share price performance

The share price of NRB Bearings has surged 18% in the last five trading days. The stock has increased by 29% in the last one month and almost 52% in the past six months. NRB Bearings’ stock price has given a return 55% over the previous 12 months.

NRB Bearings Q4FY26

NRB Bearings reported a net profit of Rs 41.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 2.1 crore in the same period a year back, reflecting a sharp turnaround in profitability.

It posted a revenue of Rs 372 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, rising 13% year-over-year. The company’s EBITDA rose 11% YoY to Rs 67 crore.

Also, the board of directors declared a third interim dividend of Rs 2.25/share, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rs 7.95/share.