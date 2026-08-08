What is the share price of NPR Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NPR Finance is ₹21.28 as on .

What kind of stock is NPR Finance? The NPR Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NPR Finance? The market cap of NPR Finance is ₹12.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NPR Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of NPR Finance are ₹21.29 and ₹21.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NPR Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NPR Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NPR Finance is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of NPR Finance is ₹18.00 as on .

How has the NPR Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The NPR Finance has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 5.29% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, -23.62% over 1 year, 18.13% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NPR Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NPR Finance are 61.33 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global