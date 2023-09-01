Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NPR Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1989PLC047091 and registration number is 047091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹7.71 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of NPR Finance Ltd. is -3.61 and PB ratio of NPR Finance Ltd. is 0.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹12.87 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NPR Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹19.03 and 52-week low of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.