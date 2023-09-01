What is the Market Cap of NPR Finance Ltd.? The market cap of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹7.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NPR Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of NPR Finance Ltd. is -3.61 and PB ratio of NPR Finance Ltd. is 0.15 as on .

What is the share price of NPR Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹12.87 as on .