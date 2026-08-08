Here's the live share price of NPR Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NPR Finance
|-1.02
|5.29
|-9.52
|-23.59
|-23.62
|18.13
|8.58
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NPR Finance has declined 23.62% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, NPR Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.65
|22.03
|10
|21.32
|21.71
|20
|20.98
|21.43
|50
|21.56
|21.68
|100
|22.21
|22.77
|200
|26.34
|24.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NPR Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|NPR Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For The Adoption Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|NPR Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|NPR Finance - Update On Website Functioning - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (L
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|NPR Finance - Intimation Regarding Temporary Non-Functionality Of The Company'S Website.
|May 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|NPR Finance - RE-APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR
Source: Dion Global
NPR Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1989PLC047091 and registration number is 047091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NPR Finance is ₹21.28 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The NPR Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NPR Finance is ₹12.75 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NPR Finance are ₹21.29 and ₹21.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NPR Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NPR Finance is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of NPR Finance is ₹18.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The NPR Finance has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 5.29% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, -23.62% over 1 year, 18.13% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NPR Finance are 61.33 and 0.26 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global