NPR Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NPR FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.87 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NPR Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.87₹12.87
₹12.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.20₹19.03
₹12.87
Open Price
₹12.87
Prev. Close
₹12.87
Volume
0

NPR Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.87
  • R212.87
  • R312.87
  • Pivot
    12.87
  • S112.87
  • S212.87
  • S312.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.2512.73
  • 1014.6912.93
  • 2013.9213.37
  • 5013.914.18
  • 10013.7614.48
  • 20014.1214.49

NPR Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.49-4.74-32.30-14.03-3.232.55-56.45
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

NPR Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

NPR Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NPR Finance Ltd.

NPR Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1989PLC047091 and registration number is 047091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Duggar
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Todi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarika Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Rishi Todi
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Dhirajlal Kanakia
    Director

FAQs on NPR Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NPR Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹7.71 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NPR Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NPR Finance Ltd. is -3.61 and PB ratio of NPR Finance Ltd. is 0.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of NPR Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹12.87 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NPR Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NPR Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹19.03 and 52-week low of NPR Finance Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

