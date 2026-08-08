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NPR Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

NPR FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of NPR Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.28 Closed
-4.96₹ -1.11
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NPR Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.28₹21.29
₹21.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.00₹40.50
₹21.28
Open Price
₹21.29
Prev. Close
₹22.39
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

NPR Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NPR Finance		-1.025.29-9.52-23.59-23.6218.138.58
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NPR Finance has declined 23.62% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, NPR Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

NPR Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NPR Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6522.03
1021.3221.71
2020.9821.43
5021.5621.68
10022.2122.77
20026.3424.34

Source: Dion Global

NPR Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NPR Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NPR Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTNPR Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For The Adoption Of Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th
Jul 10, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTNPR Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTNPR Finance - Update On Website Functioning - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (L
Jun 24, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTNPR Finance - Intimation Regarding Temporary Non-Functionality Of The Company'S Website.
May 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTNPR Finance - RE-APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR

Source: Dion Global

About NPR Finance

NPR Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921WB1989PLC047091 and registration number is 047091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Todi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Dhirajlal Kanakia
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Rishi Todi
    Director
  • Ms. Sarika Mehra
    Director

FAQs on NPR Finance Share Price

What is the share price of NPR Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NPR Finance is ₹21.28 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is NPR Finance?

The NPR Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NPR Finance?

The market cap of NPR Finance is ₹12.75 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NPR Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NPR Finance are ₹21.29 and ₹21.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NPR Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NPR Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NPR Finance is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of NPR Finance is ₹18.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the NPR Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The NPR Finance has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 5.29% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, -23.62% over 1 year, 18.13% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NPR Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NPR Finance are 61.33 and 0.26 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NPR Finance News

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