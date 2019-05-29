Now, vegan-friendly currency notes; new 100, 200 euro notes have these stunning features

The European Central Bank yesterday launched the new EUR 100 and EUR 200 banknotes, with innovative features including being vegan friendly. Sharing the key features of the notes, a\u00a0spokeswoman for the European Central Bank, told New York Times that there was no evidence of any animal-based products in the raw materials used to produce the currency notes.\u00a0\u201cThe paper we use in euro bank notes is made of 100 percent cotton fiber. The euro system is strongly committed to maintaining and improving the sustainability of the euro bank notes and the raw materials used,\u201d the publication reported ECB spokeswoman as saying. Notably, the new currency notes\u00a0use innovative security features and are easy to check using the \u201cfeel, look and tilt\u201d method, ECB said in a press release. Also read:\u00a0Zomato gifts electric bike to differently-abled delivery guy; wins over Twitterati, celebs Describing the innovative features of the new Euro currency, the apex bank said that the silvery stripe on the note shows a portrait of 'Europa', the architectural motif and a large \u20ac symbol.\u00a0"It adds a human touch to the notes and, of course, is the origin of the name of our continent," said the ECB.\u00a0The new \u20ac100 and \u20ac200 banknotes also feature an enhanced emerald number. While the emerald number is present on all the other notes of the Europa series, this enhanced version also shows \u20ac symbols inside the number. The central bank aid that the \u201cages and styles\u201d theme of the first series has been continued in the Europa series but has been given a fresh look and stronger colours by a Berlin-based independent banknote designer, Reinhold Gerstetter. Interestingly the new notes also includes security features that are even more difficult to counterfeit than those of the first series. Further, the new notes are also\u00a0helpful for people with poor vision, as they feature large\u00a0value numerals in a bolder design with more contrasting shades to make the banknotes easier to identify\u00a0by colour. There are also tactile marks near the edges of the banknotes that are different for each\u00a0denomination, said the ECB. The notes will contain the signature of ECB President Mario Draghi.\u00a0The \u201cold\u201d notes will continue to remain legal tender.\u00a0