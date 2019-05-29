Now, vegan-friendly currency notes; new 100, 200 euro notes have these stunning features

Published: May 29, 2019 3:57:01 PM

The European Central Bank yesterday launched the new €100 and €200 banknotes, with innovative features including being vegan friendly.

Notably, the new currency notes use innovative security features and are easy to check using the “feel, look and tilt” method.

The European Central Bank yesterday launched the new EUR 100 and EUR 200 banknotes, with innovative features including being vegan friendly. Sharing the key features of the notes, a spokeswoman for the European Central Bank, told New York Times that there was no evidence of any animal-based products in the raw materials used to produce the currency notes. “The paper we use in euro bank notes is made of 100 percent cotton fiber. The euro system is strongly committed to maintaining and improving the sustainability of the euro bank notes and the raw materials used,” the publication reported ECB spokeswoman as saying. Notably, the new currency notes use innovative security features and are easy to check using the “feel, look and tilt” method, ECB said in a press release.

Describing the innovative features of the new Euro currency, the apex bank said that the silvery stripe on the note shows a portrait of ‘Europa’, the architectural motif and a large € symbol. “It adds a human touch to the notes and, of course, is the origin of the name of our continent,” said the ECB. The new €100 and €200 banknotes also feature an enhanced emerald number. While the emerald number is present on all the other notes of the Europa series, this enhanced version also shows € symbols inside the number.

The central bank aid that the “ages and styles” theme of the first series has been continued in the Europa series but has been given a fresh look and stronger colours by a Berlin-based independent banknote designer, Reinhold Gerstetter. Interestingly the new notes also includes security features that are even more difficult to counterfeit than those of the first series. Further, the new notes are also helpful for people with poor vision, as they feature large value numerals in a bolder design with more contrasting shades to make the banknotes easier to identify by colour. There are also tactile marks near the edges of the banknotes that are different for each denomination, said the ECB. The notes will contain the signature of ECB President Mario Draghi. The “old” notes will continue to remain legal tender. 

