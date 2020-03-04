Now, trade freely in Bitcoin again: Supreme Court lifts cryptocurrency ban; quashes RBI directive

(Image: Reuters)

The Supreme Court has quashed an earlier order of the RBI on the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. While the Reserve Bank of India had earlier directed banks to not deal with cryptocurrencies, the apex court has set aside the order, allowing trade in digital assets. Supreme Court’s move is expected to bring relief to many vendors who wanted to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrencies exchange and trading. In a circular in April 2018, RBI had imposed a virtual ban on cryptocurrency trading in India and had directed all entities which fall under the purview of RBI to not deal in virtual currencies or provide services to those who want to deal in it.

RBI had also issued circulars to users, holders and traders of virtual currencies and cautioned them about the risks associated with the use of digital currencies such as Bitcoins. The same circular was later challenged in the Supreme Court. Bitcoin, which is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies has gained by almost half so far this year. Other virtual currencies have also fared well with Ethereum more than doubled, and Ripple’s XRP up over 75%.