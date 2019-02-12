Now, NRIs, PIOs, foreign nationals can transfer shares to relatives; check SEBI’s new norms

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 12:55 PM

In a major move by SEBI, NRIs, PIOs and foreign nationals can easily transfer equity shares to immediate relatives without the need to furnish PAN card.

LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Overseas Citizens of India, Persons of Indian Origin, sebi,A copy of an alternate valid document so as to ascertain identity as well as the non-resident status of the non-resident shall be provided by her, the circular also said.

In a major move by SEBI, NRIs, PIOs and foreign nationals can easily transfer equity shares to immediate relatives without the need to furnish PAN card. However, the relaxations are subject to certain conditions, market regulator SEBI said in a circular. Immediate relative means a spouse of a person, and includes parent, brother, sister or child of such person.

The transferee as well as transferor has to furnish a copy of their PAN card to the listed entity for registration of transfer of the securities under LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) provisions of SEBI.

Also read: Share market LIVE: Sensex under pressure, Nifty below 10,900; Infosys, TCS down up to 2.5%

“In order to address the difficulties faced by such investors, it has been decided to grant relaxation to non-residents (such as NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and foreign nationals) from the requirement to furnish PAN and permit them to transfer equity shares held by them in listed entities to their immediate relatives…,” the SEBI said in a circular.

Also read: Spicejet offer extended: Grab domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 899; check details

The relaxation would only be available for transfers executed after January 1, 2016. “The relaxation shall only be available to non-commercial transactions, i.e. transfer by way of gift among immediate relatives,” the circular also noted.

A copy of an alternate valid document so as to ascertain identity as well as the non-resident status of the non-resident shall be provided by her, the circular also said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Now, NRIs, PIOs, foreign nationals can transfer shares to relatives; check SEBI’s new norms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition